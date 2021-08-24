Golden Tag Completes Geological Interpretation Program, in Partnership with Orix Geoscience, on San Diego Project

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Tag Resources Ltd. (“Golden Tag” or the "Company") (TSX.V: GOG) (OTCQB: GTAGF) has completed a Geological Interpretation Program, in partnership with Orix Geoscience 2018 Inc. (“Orix”), which was designed to enhance the geological understanding of the Company’s 100% owned San Diego Project, located in Durango, Mexico.

The Geological Interpretation Program involved a comprehensive review by Orix, overseen by Golden Tag’s QP, Bruce Robbins, of the lithology, alteration, structure, and assay datasets to develop a current 3D geological model, blending traditional hand-drawn sections with modern modelling techniques in Leapfrog Geo. The results from the ongoing 2021 exploration program have been incorporated into the model.

The primary objective of the interpretation was to better define locations of broad zones of skarn mineralization, which may have been previously unrecognized using the vein interpretation model. The study determined that mineralization is concentrated at the Central Diorite contact and is associated with the development of both brown and green garnet skarns. These skarns are developed within the diorite and surrounding marble units, most notably where apophyses from the Central Diorite form a dyke swarm near the Trovador structure. A principal conclusion of the study is that the 3D geological model generated clearly illustrates that broad zones of skarn mineralization are open to the north and at depth within the diorite and marble, as well as to the northwest and southeast of the currently modelled Fernandez Zone (Figures 1 & 2). Future drilling will be planned to test these target areas. Furthermore, there are zones of mineralized green and brown garnet skarn which are near the northwest, north and southeast contacts of the Central Diorite, to the northwest and southeast of the Fernandez Zone, which may have been previously unrecognized and provide further areas to be targeted by drilling to evaluate the potential for broad skarn mineralization like that at Fernandez (Figure 3).

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO commented: "We are pleased with the results and conclusions from Orix’s geological interpretation and modelling work. Having an independent team of highly qualified geologists review, validate and enhance our geological model has been beneficial for our plans going forward. The new understanding of the broad zones of skarn style mineralization should prove instrumental in planning future drill targets.”

Review by Qualified Person and QA/QC

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Golden Tag Resources

Golden Tag Resources Ltd. is a Toronto based mineral resource exploration company. The Company holds a 100% interest, subject to a 2% NSR, in the San Diego Project, in Durango, Mexico. The San Diego property is among the largest undeveloped silver assets in Mexico and is located within the prolific Velardeña Mining District. Velardeña hosts several mines having produced silver, zinc, lead and gold for over 100 years. For more information regarding the San Diego property please visit our website at www.goldentag.ca.



About Orix Geoscience 2018 Inc.

Orix Geoscience 2018 Inc. (“Orix”) is a leading geological firm that partners with exploration and mining companies to advance strategic exploration and mining projects through the integration of data and increased geological understanding. Orix provides access to a strong technical team that supplements their client's internal workforce. Orix has offices in Toronto, Sudbury, and Winnipeg with a multi-faceted team of Geology and Geomatic Professionals that provides support for both Canadian and international projects specializing in data collection and analysis, GIS compiling, interpreting, modelling large datasets, target generation, and drill and mapping field programs. Their approach to consulting focuses on people, quality work, and strong industry partnerships.

