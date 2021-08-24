Dr. Craig Bunnell Joins Advisory Board of Cancer Diagnostic and Precision Oncology Platform Developer 4D Path

NEWTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 4D Path, creator of a patented computer-aided pan-cancer diagnostic and precision oncology platform, is pleased to announce that Dr. Craig A. Bunnell, MD, MPH, MBA, has joined the company’s distinguished advisory board. A widely recognized authority in the field of medical oncology, Dr. Bunnell brings a wealth of experience in the treatment and management of breast cancer through clinical research, clinical trials, and correlative studies to 4D Path. His group has conducted clinical studies for the use of novel agents as well as combinations of established agents in the neoadjuvant, adjuvant, and metastatic settings.



Dr. Bunnell serves as Dana-Farber Cancer Institute’s chief medical officer and as a member of Dana-Farber’s Breast Oncology Center in the Susan F. Smith Center for Women’s Cancers. Prior to joining Dana-Farber in 1996, he completed his residency in internal medicine and a fellowship in hematology and oncology at Brigham and Women’s Hospital, where he also served as chief medical resident.

4D Path’s Q-Plasia OncoReader is a U.S. patented, novel pan-cancer precision diagnostic and oncology platform, unveiling previously hidden data in H&E-stained tissue images. Its beachhead product, the Q-Plasia OncoReader Breast, has received FDA Breakthrough Device Designation to improve diagnostic accuracy over the current standard of care for pathologic interpretation. This end-to-end solution can, in a single step, provide an adjunct tool that can accelerate diagnostic turnaround times, reduce cost, and improve diagnostic accuracy. More importantly, this technology offers an overall biologic cancer signature and can perform therapeutic decision support tests from the pre-treatment biopsy/resection specimens alone. This cloud-based platform is universally accessible and can integrate very readily into any clinical workflow.

“The potential utility of this new technology is extraordinary,” said Dr. Bunnell. “It could be paradigm-shifting for the diagnosis, treatment and, ultimately, prognosis for many different types of cancer.”

The 4D Path platform brings the advantage of rapidly extracting from H&E digital biopsy or resection images alone, a complete biologic signature of molecular subtypes, immunogenicity, cell cycle deregulation, and oncogenic vulnerability. This revolutionary way of profiling tumors can be an extremely efficient and universally accessible platform to better predict and stratify patient response.

“We are extremely excited to have a pioneering breast oncologist and visionary in the field like Dr. Bunnell with us,” said Satabhisa Mukhopadhyay, PhD, co-founder and chief scientist at 4D Path. “His insights and critical comments will immensely help our mission of bringing a novel science-driven platform to directly address some of the pain points in oncology today.”

As the newest addition to 4D Path’s advisory board, Dr. Bunnell joins an esteemed team of scientists, clinicians, and management from world-leading research institutions, including Nelson Teich, MD, MBA, MSc – Teich & Teich Health Care, Jennifer Levin Carter, MD, MPH, MBA – JLC Precision Health Strategies, LLC., Barry Fogel MD – Harvard Medical School, Professor Donald Lessard – MIT Sloan School of Management, and Judy C. Lewent – Former Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer, Merck & Co.

Dr. Bunnell received his MD from Harvard Medical School and his MPH from Harvard School of Public Health in 1990. He received his MBA from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2008.