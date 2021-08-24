MMEX Resources Corp. Advances Planned Solar Powered Green Hydrogen Project In Pecos County, Texas

FORT STOCKTON, TEXAS, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MMEX Resources Corp. (OTCPK: MMEX), a development-stage company focusing on planned hydrogen and ultra-low emissions fuel projects with carbon capture, today announced it has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) and Front End Design and Engineering Study with Siemens Energy, Inc., an international energy and engineering company, for the production of green hydrogen in Pecos County, Texas.



Jack Hanks, CEO of MMEX stated, “This MOU and FEED study mark the first steps between MMEX and Siemens Energy in the planned development of sustainable green hydrogen production at the MMEX Pecos County, Texas site location. Under the MOU, MMEX has signed with Siemens Energy to develop first the front-end engineering and design for development of the electrolysis facility and then to provide the EPC function to build the electrolyzer complex. Our FEED study with Siemens is focused on bringing the cost of producing Green Hydrogen from electrolyisis of water to be competitive with Blue Hydrogen from steam methane reforming of natural gas to advance the Hydrogen Economy in the U.S.”



The FEED study centers around the EPC supply and installation of Siemens Energy proprietary Silyzer 300 electrolyzers line. This is planned to allow the Pecos County project to produce up to 50 tons per day of green hydrogen as one of the first in class hydrogen projects in the United States.. This complex is designed to implement up to 175 megawatts of solar power to power the facility.



About MMEX Resources Corp.

MMEX Resources Corporation (MMEX) is a development stage company formed to engage in energy industry infrastructure projects. Leveraging its management and business relationships from the traditional energy sector, MMEX is currently engaged in developing planned projects to produce potentially hydrogen and ultra-low sulfur fuel products combined with CO2 capture. MMEX is also engaged in the development of solar power for distribution to its planned projects. For more information about MMEX, visit www.mmexresources.com.





