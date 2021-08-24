Greater Good Charities and Mars Petcare Launch Extend a Paw to Help End Hunger in Animal Shelters and Rescues Across the Country

Seattle, Wash., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greater Good Charities, in partnership with Mars Petcare, has launched Extend a Paw to donate 2.5 million pet meals to help end hunger in animal shelters and rescues across the country. For every purchase of a select Mars Petcare product that a pet parent makes at Walmart from now through September 30, one meal will be donated to feed a hungry pet. Participating brands include IAMS™, PEDIGREE®, NUTRO™ and TEMPTATIONS™ available at Walmart stores nationwide and on walmart.com.

“Pet food is one of the largest operating expenses for animal welfare organizations,” said Liz Baker, CEO of Greater Good Charities. “The pet food donations from Extend A Paw will help defray overall costs and allow animal welfare organizations to focus on other ways to save more pets’ lives and improve the quality of life for pets in need.”

For each participating product purchased at Walmart during the Extend A Paw campaign, Mars Petcare will donate one meal to Greater Good Charities to be distributed to their network of animal welfare organizations. Mars Petcare will donate up to 2.5 million pet meals through the campaign, with a guarantee of at least 1 million meals donated to help pets in need.

“We’ve enjoyed a long-standing partnership with Greater Good Charities and are thrilled to continue to make an impact together while engaging pet parents in a meaningful way through purchases made at Walmart stores and on walmart.com,” said Josh Evertsen, Senior Vice President of Customer Development at Mars Petcare. “Everything we do at Mars Petcare is in service of our purpose, creating A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™, and this program takes us one step closer to our ambition to end pet homelessness.”

Since 2007, Greater Good Charities, a national nonprofit dedicated to protecting people, pets, and the planet has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants worldwide, including over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief. Additionally, the national non-profit has provided more than 420 million meals to pets in need and in 2020 alone, it helped more than 500,000 pets in need.

Everything Mars Petcare does is in service of a world where pets are healthy, happy, and welcome. As part of its BETTER CITIES FOR PETS™ program, Mars Petcare continues to provide grants, resources, and support to animal welfare organizations around the country, as well as municipalities and pet parents, helping to ensure people and pets can live happy lives together. In addition, the PEDIGREE Foundation, developed in 2008, has given nearly $10M in grants to support the great work of shelters and rescues across the country to help end pet homelessness.

“We’re pleased to participate in the Extend a Paw campaign with Mars Petcare to engage our Walmart customers in this important effort,” said Melody Richard, Vice President of Pets, Walmart U.S. “Great news on this program, our customers can participate however they want to shop; Pickup and Delivery, Instore or on Walmart.com. We know that pet parents prioritize their beloved companions beginning with the food they buy, and this simple act can benefit millions of other animals in need.”

For more information, visit Walmart.com/ExtendAPaw

About Greater Good Charities

Greater Good Charities is a 501(c)(3) national nonprofit organization, with a 100/100 rating on Charity Navigator, that works to amplify the good in the world to improve the health and well-being of people, pets, and the planet. Since 2007, Greater Good Charities has given over $350 million in cash and in-kind grants to over 5,000 charitable partners worldwide and funded projects in 121 countries. To date, Greater Good Charities has provided over $28 million in support for COVID-19 disaster-relief, including cash grants, in-kind supplies, and programmatic support. To learn more about how Greater Good Charities is amplifying the good across the globe, please visit greatergood.org or follow Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube and TikTok.

About Mars Petcare

At Mars Petcare we have one purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS™. Through comprehensive veterinary care, nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing and pet welfare we help pets in more than 130 countries. For decades we’ve supported research into the incredible science of human-animal interaction at the Waltham Petcare Science Institute where scientists discover important advances in pet health and wellness. Mars Petcare is part of Mars, Incorporated, a global, family-owned business with a focus on becoming Sustainable in a Generation. Follow us on Instagram and LinkedIn.

