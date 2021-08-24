The Brant Senior Living Offering Special Incentive Package to New Residents

Omaha, Neb., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Brant Senior Living is opening fall 2022 in suburban Omaha, Neb. To celebrate, the community is offering special incentives to new residents through The Brant Settlers Program.

The first 10 residents to make a deposit on an apartment home will receive a special name plaque for their entrance, guest meals each month, an invite to the executive director’s monthly luncheon, membership in The Brant Book of the Month Club, a subscription to the local newspaper, a welcome basket, and more. Moving expenses within 50 miles of the community will be paid exclusively for members of The Brant Settlers Program.

The Brant campus is located at 6991 South 178th Plaza in Gretna, close to the region’s most popular shopping, dining and entertainment options. The stylish building incorporates a variety of spacious floor plan options that have a special focus on comfort and independence. Upon completion, the senior living community will be home to 74 independent living units, 44 assisted living units and 20 memory care units.

The senior community is thoughtfully being established to provide residents with the freedom to live well in independent living, assisted living and memory care settings. The living spaces, resident services, programming and amenities encourage seniors to enjoy retirement in a way that suits their individual needs and interests.

The Brant is founded on an unwavering commitment to delivering an exceptional senior living experience that fosters wellness and active living. The community is guided by five core values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect and humor.

Resident programming at The Brant is planned to empower the community’s senior residents to live active, healthy lives. The community will offer full calendar of on-site events each month, a chef-inspired culinary program, transportation, housekeeping services and enriching on-site amenities. Special perks, like a pub and club room, in-unit washers and dryers, spa, wellness center, library, movie theater with stadium seating and golf simulator room, set The Brant apart among retirement living options. A talented and dedicated team will deliver industry-leading care and service to residents at all stages of life.

“The Brant Settlers Program is an exclusive opportunity to be one of Omaha’s first residents to experience a new, vibrant approach to senior living,” said Suzanne Wood, regional director of sales and marketing, development/contracting. “The incentives and gifts in this program were selected to express our gratitude for their trust and commitment. We encourage residents and their families to contact us to learn more about this exciting program and this remarkable community and we are excited to share The Brant with our residents and their families when the sales office opens mid-September.”

The 138-home community is managed by Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group (HDG), a leading senior care and living management and consulting firm with extensive experience managing and overseeing the day-to-day operations of skilled nursing, continuing care retirement, and assisted and independent living communities. The values-based organization provides management and oversight for 46 senior care communities in seven states, serving more than 2,200 residents and 2,000 team members.

About The Brant Senior Living: For additional information about The Brant, visit www.thebrant.com, or call 402-819-0669.

About Health Dimensions Group: Minneapolis-based Health Dimensions Group (HDG) is a leading senior living management and consulting firm, providing services to clients across the nation. HDG has been serving health care organizations for more than 20 years with a firm commitment to its values of hospitality, stewardship, integrity, respect, and humor.

For additional information about Health Dimensions Group, visit healthdimensionsgroup.com, call 763.537.5700, or email info@hdgi1.com.

###

Attachment