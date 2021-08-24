Ultimate Medical Academy’s Associate Vice President named FAPSC Administrator of the Year

Tampa, FL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultimate Medical Academy (UMA), a non-profit higher education institution with the mission of equipping and empowering students to excel in healthcare careers, is proud to announce that Associate Vice President and Clearwater Campus Director Rebecca Sarlo has been named “Administrator of the Year” by the Florida Association of Postsecondary Schools and Colleges (FAPSC).

FAPSC is a not-for-profit association that has been the voice of Florida's career schools since 1956, working on behalf of all Florida’s degree granting and non-degree granting career schools and colleges.

“Rebecca’s fantastic track record at UMA, combined with her deep community involvement, has thoroughly earned her this award,” said Allen Mortham, Executive Director of FAPSC. “We look forward to see her impact grow as she continues to make a real difference in the lives of UMA students.”

Under Sarlo’s leadership, UMA’s Clearwater campus prioritized student development and quickly realized incredible results. The increased focus on providing comprehensive support for students led to more students continuing their UMA education and a noticeable increase in employment opportunities for students upon graduation.

“We couldn’t ask for a better leader for UMA Clearwater,” said UMA President Tom Rametta. “Rebecca is devoted to the continued success of UMA students, and her dedication shines through in everything she does.”

Beyond her duties with UMA, Sarlo serves on the board of CareerSource Pinellas, with which she has created important partnerships to extend UMA’s community presence and create further job opportunities for students. Her community involvement helped earn UMA Clearwater the “Large Non-Profit of the Year Award” from the Clearwater Chamber of Commerce in 2019.

“I am so honored to receive this recognition from FAPSC, and I can’t thank my amazing team enough,” Sarlo said. “Everything we do is in pursuit of our mission to equip and empower our students for success in healthcare careers and is driven by our steadfast commitment to positively impact the health and wellbeing of our community. This award really validates our efforts and renews our passion for this important work.”

