BrewBilt Manufacturing Gears Up for Europe While Increasing Domestic Revenue

Grass Valley, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Today BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BBRW) announced that the Company is reviewing a final proposal for an exclusive distribution partnership with Mad Finn Brewing Company and Brewery Ninjas based in Tampere, Finland to cover all of Europe.



CEO Jef Lewis stated, “We are working towards finalizing our partnership agreement to build their commercial brewery while expanding an exclusive distribution program for our BrewBilt products and craft beer throughout Europe.”

Jef further stated, “There is a growing market in Europe, East Asia, and Australia that wants American craft beers. India also has a growing demand for craft-grade breweries. We build high quality brewery equipment and will cross-market BrewBilt Brewing craft beer worldwide.

“The Company recently delivered the $580,000 brewery to Ghost Town Brewing in Oakland, California, and have $1.5M in new orders from Lone Wolf Brewing Company in Southern California, Griffon Brewery and Gastropub in New York, and Dorćol Distilling and Brewing Company in San Antonio, Texas. We have another approximately $2M in potential orders to close in September, and our growth rate seems to be linear as projected as we grow.”

ABOUT BREWBILT MANUFACTURING COMPANY:

BrewBilt is one of the only California companies that custom designs, hand-crafts, and integrates processing, fermentation and distillation processing systems for the craft beer, cannabis and hemp industries using best-in-class American stainless steel and built by highly skilled local welders.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS: This document contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events and are not guarantees of future performance, nor should they be relied upon as representing management’s views as of any subsequent date. The forward-looking statements are based on management’s expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Although management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially include, without limitation, the Corporation’s ability to effectively execute its business plans; changes in general economic and financial market conditions; changes in interest rates; changes in the competitive environment; continuing consolidation in the financial services industry; new litigation or changes in existing litigation; losses, customer bankruptcy, claims and assessments; changes in banking regulations or other regulatory or legislative requirements affecting the Corporation’s business; and changes in accounting policies or procedures as may be required by the Financial Accounting Standards Board or other regulatory agencies. Management may elect to update forward-looking statements at some future point; however, it specifically disclaims any obligation to do so.

