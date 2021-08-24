GuideOne Insurance Announces Alliance with Azuga

West Des Moines, Iowa, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GuideOne Insurance® today announced its alliance with Azuga, a leading provider of commercial auto insurance telematics programs. Effective immediately, this relationship allows GuideOne to offer its policyholders with fleet management tools to help them improve driving safety and optimize fleet performance.

“GuideOne is proud to work with Azuga to lower costs and improve the safety and efficiency of our policyholders’ commercial fleets,” said Dave Dietz, Senior Vice President, Core Commercial Lines at GuideOne. “As the average severity of auto claims continues to rise, it is critical to prioritize the safety of our customers’ drivers and passengers.”

Adding Azuga to GuideOne’s GuideVantage suite of policyholder value-added services “shows our commitment to meeting our customers’ needs at every turn,” Dietz continued. From under the hood to behind the wheel, Azuga’s telematics data will provide GuideOne policyholders a deeper understanding of their vehicles, driving behavior and overall fleet performance.

"GuideOne's focus on improving driver safety and overall fleet performance is perfectly aligned to our mission of enhancing the fleet ecosystem with data analytics. We are looking forward to serving GuideOne's policyholders to help them reduce accidents and enhance their overall fleet productivity" said Ananth Rani, Chief Executive Officer of Azuga.

GuideOne policyholders will be offered discounted access to Azuga’s Safety Driven Telematics solution, which includes integrated SafetyCam options, vehicle health reports, driver scoring and risk improvement features, speeding and distracted driving risk alerts, and much more. Additional GuideVantage program information can be found on GuideOne.com.

###

About GuideOne Insurance

GuideOne Insurance was founded in 1947 with a commitment to social responsibility. That tradition continues today, as the company proudly protects the people who strengthen our communities. GuideOne Insurance serves churches, nonprofit organizations, small businesses and educational institutions. We provide commercial property and liability, business owner’s policies (BOP), workers’ compensation, commercial auto, and many other liability needs. Through GuideOne National, our Specialty E&S carrier, we serve three industry verticals: infrastructure, construction and energy.

Rated “A-” (Excellent) by industry analyst A.M. Best, GuideOne is licensed in all 50 states through a network of distribution partners who serve more than 51,000 members. GuideOne’s corporate headquarters are located in West Des Moines, Iowa.

About Azuga

Azuga was founded in 2012 with the vision to continuously improve safety and productivity within the fleet ecosystem. Azuga is a leading global connected vehicle platform, helping customers turn data from vehicles and drivers into intelligence that improves operations and safety while reducing cost and risk. Azuga provides innovative end-to-end solutions for commercial fleets, government agencies, insurance companies, and automotive industry suppliers, through an integrated approach of hardware technology, fleet management applications, driver gamification, video telematics, and data analytics. The award-winning Azuga Fleet solution powers over 5,500 commercial fleets, from small to large enterprise fleets. Azuga is headquartered in Fremont, California, with offices across the globe.

Attachment