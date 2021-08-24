Cancer Advances, Inc. Announces Publication, “Vaccination with Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) Prevents Pancreatic Carcinogenesis in the KRAS Mouse Model" in Cancer Prevention Research

DURHAM, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cancer Advances, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company developing therapeutics for gastrointestinal cancers, announces a new publication in Cancer Prevention Research, a journal of the American Association for Cancer Research. The published study demonstrates the impact of PAS vaccine using a KRAS mouse model known to develop precancerous pancreatic intraepithelial neoplasia (PanIN) lesions and pancreatic cancer over time. The studies show that PAS vaccination significantly decreased high grade PanIN lesions and altered the pancreas microenvironment rendering it less carcinogenic.



High grade PanIN-3 lesions were significantly less in PAS-treated mice (P=0.0077), and cancers developed in 33% of the control mice but only in 10% of the PAS-treated mice.

Compared to the control mice, fibrosis was reduced by >50%, arginase positive M2 macrophages were reduced by 74%, and CD8+ T-cells were increased by 73% in the pancreas extracellular matrix in PAS-treated mice.

PAS is a phase 3 ready cancer vaccine that induces antibodies to gastrin, a known stimulator of pancreatic cancer. Cancer Advances plans to seek approval for PAS in the treatment of pancreatic and gastric cancers.

The study was conducted in collaboration with Jill P. Smith, MD, professor of medicine and oncology at Georgetown University Medical Center, through a sponsored agreement with Cancer Advances, Inc.

This research also was presented in an abstract at AACR in April 2021 and during a minisymposium at the conference.

Link to minisymposium: https://www.canceradvances.com/press-releases/vaccination-with-polyclonal-antibody-stimulator-pas-prevents-pancreatic-carcinogenesis-in-the-kras-mouse-model/

Link to publication: https://cancerpreventionresearch.aacrjournals.org/content/early/2021/08/23/1940-6207.CAPR-20-0650

DOI:10.1158/1940-6207.CAPR-20-0650

About Cancer Advances, Inc.

Cancer Advances Inc. (Durham, NC) is a biotechnology company focused on impacting human health and preventing the progression of gastrointestinal cancers by enhancing the adaptive immune system. The company is led by an experienced management team and has a broad intellectual property portfolio.

In addition to developing PAS, Cancer Advances is currently in discussions to acquire additional compounds for the treatment of gastrointestinal cancers.

About Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS)

Polyclonal Antibody Stimulator (PAS) vaccine is an immunomodulator potentially applicable in multiple cancer types including gastric, pancreatic, and colorectal. The vaccine is a peptide-conjugate that includes an N-terminal epitope of human gastrin-17 (G17) linked to carrier diphtheria toxoid. PAS has been studied in multiple clinical trials, in over 1,500 subjects, and has demonstrated an excellent safety and tolerability profile. Cancer Advances exclusively owns PAS and is funding and managing all aspects of the PAS gastrin vaccine program.

