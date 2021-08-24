20th ANNUAL GOLF TOURNAMENT TO BENEFIT BLUE FOUNDATION

Cheyenne, Wyoming, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Blue Federal Credit Union Foundation, a 501(c)3 non-profit of the Credit Union, will be hosting its 20th Annual Golf Tournament, in a brand-new golf series format with a Cheyenne Wyoming tournament as well as a Fort Collins Colorado tournament.

Over the past 19 years of hosting the tournament, Blue raised over $330,000 for the United Way. This year, all funds will be given to the Blue Foundation, in memory of longtime community advocate and friend to many, Bruce Brady.Blue Foundation is an award-winning organization that serves all communities in Blue Federal Credit Union’s two-state footprint with programs dedicated to financial education and wellbeing.

“For the past 20 years, we have been supporting the community through this tournament,” said Vice President of Public Relations and Membership Development, Michele Bolkovatz. “It’s the largest fundraising event that we put on and we couldn’t be more excited to be raising funds in memory of Bruce Brady, a kindhearted advocate and former president of the board of our Foundation who believed in the mission of the Blue Foundation”.

The Cheyenne tournament will be held Friday, September 17 at the Cheyenne Country Club and the Fort Collins tournament will be held at the Ptarmigan golf course on September 27th. Both tournaments will have a morning flight with breakfast at 7:00 a.m., a shotgun start at 8:00 a.m., with lunch and awards ceremony closing out the day at 1:00 p.m. All golfers will receive a gift along with breakfast and lunch. Both tournaments have slots still available for teams of four as well as corporate sponsorship opportunities. The Blue Foundation has expressed its gratitude and excitement for this year’s tournament. “We love the folks at Blue,” said Margo LaHiff Blue Foundation Board Vice President “This year’s two tournaments will provide multifaceted support to our communities all throughout 2021 and 2022.”

The golf tournament comes on the heels of a year full of giveback from the Credit Union. While this is a stand-alone golf tournament that is hosted by Blue, the Credit Union and its employee volunteers have sponsored and volunteered at several benefit tournaments throughout the summer. “We couldn’t do what we do without our “army of Do-Gooders,” said Bolkovatz. “Blue dedicates thousands of dollars to community events each year, but without our employees helping out, we wouldn’t have near the impact.”

The Blue Foundation is a 501C3 that is committed to supporting local organizations by stepping up to help our communities serve one another and provide financial education, volunteer opportunities, and provide funding for worthwhile causes. Doing Good is the fabric of who we are! Please visit bluefoundation. blue for more information.

