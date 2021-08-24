Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation Announces Name Change to Leet Technology Inc.

SELANGOR, MALAYSIA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc. (formerly OTC: BDIC; currently OTC: LTES) (hereinafter referred to as “Leet” or the “Company”), today announced that the Financial Institute Regulatory Authority (FINRA) has approved the Company's name change to Leet Technology Inc., and its OTC PNK ticker symbol change to "LTES." The Market Effective Date was Monday, August 23, 2021. The Company's new CUSIP number is 524528106.

The Company changed its corporate name to Leet Technology Inc. to better illustrate its current eSports business operations and to highlight the newly configured Company, which is focused on delivering an end-to-end eSports & gaming ecosystem that enables registered users to play from anywhere at any time.

Mr. Keith Long, CEO of Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc, commented: “The changing of our corporate name and granting of an application for a new OTC stock trading symbol is another important step in the re-branding process for Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation. Leet Technology proceeded to divest itself of Blow & Drive’s business operations so that the Company is now purely focused on the eSports and gaming sectors and the exciting opportunities within these arenas.”

“Renaming the Company Leet Technology Inc is more reflective of our compelling and exciting eSports products and services that we expect to generate income and future growth. We believe that these name and ticker symbol changes signal an important and exciting inflection point for the Company as we continue to expand our eSports operating businesses, engage in new business relationships with telecom operators, and expect our seasoned management team to bring valuable global relationships and key advantages to the Company," concluded Mr. Long.

About Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc

Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc, is an eSports and competitive gaming aggregator with a community and mass market focus through its flagship product Matchroom and municipal end users. The Company’s mission is delivering an end-to-end eSports & gaming ecosystem that enables registered users to play from anywhere at any time. It emphasizes catering to the general mass market over the niche professionals where the majority of market share and spending power is. Blow & Drive Interlock Corporation, a/k/a/ Leet Technology Inc, leverages partnerships with telecoms and OTT operators with cost efficient solutions that can enhance their bottom lines. Please visit the Company’s product website at https://matchroom.net/ and its corporate website at https://myleet.com/ .

