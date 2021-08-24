High Camp Flasks Launches First-Ever Cocktail Shaker with an Integrated to-go Tumbler

San Rafael, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Camp Flasks, the disruptive drinkware startup who delivered the outdoor-bar industry’s first-ever 2-person Cocktail Flask in 2017, is proud to release an innovative new concept for a take-anywhere cocktail shaker. With the launch of their “Highball Shaker”, High Camp continues their quest to create badass tumblers for the outdoors that rival the quality of your favorite glass tumblers from home.

High Camp enters the cocktail shaker market with a handful of innovations to the category, including a mason-jar inspired vacuum insulated Highball tumbler, a leak proof lid and the ability to remove the strainer altogether -- transforming your shaker into a leak-proof go-anywhere bar glass. Better yet, they engineered the shaker dimensions to serve as a sneaky single beer cooler when cocktails aren’t in the forecast: The “Highball-mode” fits one 12 oz can perfectly and the extended “Shaker-mode” fits one 16 oz “tallboy” down to the millimeter.

Co-founder Nic Barisone explains, “We are continuing to create products that allow us to take our favorite drinks outside, without cheapening the drinking experience.” Design engineer and founding partner, Whit Gautreaux, elaborates on the design inspiration, “Our favorite Highball glass that we reach for at home is always a wide-mouth mason jar. We started out building a stainless steel version of a Mason jar and then ended up with this built-in shaker functionality. We love the symmetry on our home bar and the interchangeability to use it simply as a bar glass.”

Digging deeper into the product features, the strainer design allows you to add ice and spirits while the strainer is connected and the lid sits directly on top of the strainer to keep ice from getting on top of the strainer during a vigorous shake. To cap off the description of the product, Barisone adds, “Yes it's gear and yes it's barware - it's designed to look as badass on your home bar as it does on the table at your favorite campsite.”

High Camp Flasks is headquartered in San Rafael, CA. Their best selling Firelight Flask series continues to sell out as soon as it comes back into stock. Their products have been featured by some of the biggest names in media including Esquire, Men’s Journal, Outside Magazine, USA Today and Vogue. All of High Camp’s Flasks and Shakers can be purchased and custom laser-engraved directly from their website at highcampflasks.com. The Highball Shaker retails at $79 and will debut in 3 colors: Copper, Gunmetal and Stainless.

About:

High Camp Flasks is the bridge between the craft beverage market and the outdoors, providing a solution to transporting your favorite spirits to any outdoor environment. Their mission at High Camp Flasks is to craft a drinking experience worthy of your adventure.

Highball Shaker Press Kit

For more information on High Camp Flasks, please reach out to Nic Barisone at nic@highcampflasks.com

All media inquiries should be directed to Hunter Marvel at Magic Hour Media: hunter@magichour.media

Highball Shaker Product Description:

Vacuum insulated cocktail shaker

Our vacuum-insulated cocktail shaker sleekly converts into a highball tumbler by using our innovative coupling strainer design.

This 3-piece configuration lets you decide whether to shake it at home, or take it to-go.

Specifications:

• Design inspired by a traditional Mason Jar, our favorite highball cocktail glass

• Versatile coupling strainer design provides "Shake Mode" & "Take Mode" for your cocktails

• Volume with Strainer: 20 fl.oz / 14oz Highball without strainer

• Fits 1 full 16oz tall can with strainer to function as a single beer cooler

• Fits 1 full 12oz can without strainer to function as a single beer cooler

• Includes a tricot nylon sleeve for abrasion resistant transportation

• Total weight: 20.25oz

• 100% Extra Thick 18/8 kitchen grade stainless steel

• Vacuum Insulation for 24-hr Temperature Control

• Leak proof stainless steel plug cap w/ silicone seal

• Wide mouth opening

