BrewBilt Brewing Tripling Annual Craft Beer Capacity

Grass Valley, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today BrewBilt Brewing Company (the “Company”) (OTCPINK: BRBL) announced that the Company has invested into expanding the commercial brewery from a 10 BBL to a 20BBL brewery which will allow to increase our output production by 300%.

CEO Jef Lewis stated, “Our team is working hard to open our new brewery in the High Sierra Mountain Range of Northern California. We will soon offer our own lineup of craft lagers and ales (with a focus on traditional European lagers), as well as contract and white-label brews for other breweries, restaurants and bars. We have a high demand for commercial brewing production from customers all over the U.S. and Europe, and this expansion will prove to be beneficial for our shareholders and for the company as a whole.”

Jef further stated, “Shortly after submitting our initial construction plans to the City of Grass Valley, we had an opportunity to take over the adjacent suite and roughly double our production space...and we took it! We are now in the process of revising our plans to accommodate a larger 20-bbl brewhouse with 20- and 40-bbl fermentation tanks, nearly tripling our annual capacity. Other aspects of the build-out will include new offices, conference room, bathrooms, laboratory, and trench drains and floor sealing in the brewing and packaging areas. With this additional space, we are better poised to meet the demand for private label and contract-brewed beer, and we can expand our own lineup of craft lagers and ales with room to grow in this facility.”

If you're a brewery looking for contract brewing services or a restaurant/bar looking for your own house beer, shoot us an email to get on the waiting list. Please let us know what beer style(s) you would like, where you're located, as well as monthly quantity and preferred packaging type (cans or kegs).

Located in the Sierra Foothills of Northern California, BrewBilt Brewing Company brews craft lagers and ales with a particular focus on European-style lagers. The Company offers its own lineup of craft beers as well as private label and contracting brewing services. BrewBilt Brewing grew out of BrewBilt Manufacturing Inc. (OTCPINK: BBRW), who has been handcrafting custom breweries and fermentation systems since 2014. BrewBilt Brewing’s production team are industry veterans using the highest quality brewing equipment and ingredients available to deliver outstanding craft beer to California and beyond.

