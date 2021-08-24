Suki Makes Executive Appointments Due to Rapid Company Growth

Redwood City, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suki, the leader in voice artificial intelligence (AI) technology for health care, announced today a 4x year-over-year growth in revenue since 2020, marking the fourth year that year-over-year growth has increased since the company’s founding in 2017. To support the company’s growth, the Suki team has expanded 30 percent since the beginning of 2021 alone, including the appointment of four new executives: Ajith Warrier, Chief Technology Officer, Ben McIlvain, Vice President of Finance and Business Operations, Nitin Gupta, Head of India, and Tanya Slawson, Sr. Director of Sales.

According to a recent study by the American Medical Association, clerical burdens—including clinical documentation—are a major contributor to physician burnout. Suki’s intelligent documentation solution eases the administrative demands that accompany care so that physicians can devote greater focus to their work with patients.

“At a time when the U.S. physician shortage is growing, Suki’s tools offer healthcare organizations and vulnerable communities a way to hang onto talent by providing a ‘burnout sanctuary’ for physicians,” said Punit Soni, CEO of Suki. “We are thrilled to be adding so many talented people to the Suki team to continue pushing forward our mission to use AI-fueled digital support to transform healthcare technology for physicians and clinicians.”

Suki harnesses advanced NLP and machine learning algorithms and architecture to deliver an accurate and responsive experience for physician documentation. Providers can use a wide variety of voice commands to complete clinical documentation elements, further personalizing the voice-enabled experience and streamlining workflows. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Service, to partners that wish to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions, such as electronic medical records. Such functionality is critical given healthcare technology solutions are increasingly looking at voice as a way to improve user experience.

Suki has achieved a net promoter score of 51 among physicians — on par with Apple — an indication of the direct impact the organization’s tools has on care environments. Suki Assistant enabled one orthopedic practice to increase revenue by $48,000 per physician by reducing administrative time per encounter, creating bandwidth for higher volumes.

Executive Appointments

Ajith Warrier joins as Chief Technology Officer (CTO), having most recently served as CTO at Symphony CrescendoAI. Warrier will oversee Product Development and Engineering, driving the evolution of Suki’s products. He earned a Ph.D. in Neuroscience from University of California, Davis.

Ben McIlvain most recently served as Head of Finance at Deliv Inc., and supported the organization’s acquisition by Target Corp. McIlvain will oversee finance, accounting, legal, and security, and implement processes to help Suki as it rapidly scales. He completed his undergraduate and MBA at Santa Clara University.

Nitin Gupta joins as Head of India for Suki, with close to 20 years of engineering experience at companies including Microsoft, InMobi, and most recently, AppDynamics. Gupta will lead Suki’s operations in India as an engineering and operations hub.

Tanya Slawson served most recently as Regional Vice President of Sales for Philips and has over 15 years of healthcare sales experience. As a leader in the sales organization, Tanya will manage relationships with key customer prospects and will assist in scaling the sales team to support rapid commercial growth.

Soni adds, "These key appointments are timely in terms of positioning Suki for forward momentum. Our company is experiencing significant commercial traction, and these key roles will help us scale and keep up with demand."





About Suki

Suki is the leader in voice technology for healthcare, providing AI-powered voice solutions for clinicians and administrators. Its mission is to reimagine healthcare technology, making it invisible and assistive to lift the administrative burden from physicians. Its flagship product is Suki Assistant, an AI-powered, voice enabled digital assistant that helps physicians complete documentation and other administrative tasks 76% faster on average. Suki also offers its proprietary voice platform, Suki Speech Service, to partners who want to create a best-in-class voice experience for their solutions. Suki Speech Service uses the latest in natural language processing and machine learning to provide industry-leading accuracy and natural and fast voice experience. Suki is backed by premier investors such as Venrock, First Round, Flare Capital Partners, and Breyer Capital. To learn more, visit suki.ai, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.