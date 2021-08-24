Wilmington Treatment Center Ranks Second in Newsweek’s List of Top Addiction Treatment Centers in North Carolina

WILMINGTON, N.C., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wilmington Treatment Center is honored to have been included in Newsweek’s recently released list of the top addiction treatment centers in North Carolina.

Wilmington Treatment Center earned second place in the Newsweek ranking, making it one of the top addiction treatment facilities in the state. Wilmington Treatment Center also made Newsweek’s best addiction treatment centers list in 2020, ranking sixth.

The Newsweek rankings reflect the quality of care each facility provides, its reputation, and its adherence to accreditation standards. The assessment process included surveys of therapists, counselors, doctors, administrators, and other healthcare professionals.

Newsweek partnered with global data research firm Statista Inc. to evaluate and rank 300 of the best U.S. treatment facilities that focus on addiction. The states that were selected for assessment have the highest number of addiction treatment centers as determined by the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

About Wilmington Treatment Center

Wilmington Treatment Center provides personalized care for adults age 18 and older of all genders whose lives have been disrupted by substance use disorders and certain co-occurring mental health concerns. Depending on each person’s needs, their care may include detoxification, residential treatment, partial hospitalization, and intensive outpatient programming.

Care at Wilmington Treatment Center is based on the view that addiction is a chronic progressive disease that is best treated through a complete continuum of comprehensive services. The center embraces a patient-focused approach to treatment and places great value on developing a strong alliance between patients and the professionals with whom they work.

Wilmington Treatment Center is located at 2520 Troy Drive, Wilmington, NC 28401.