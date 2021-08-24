The Digital Advertising Industry Gets Interactive With Its Products And Services As Per The Business Research Company's Report On The Digital Advertising Market

LONDON, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to The Business Research Company’s research report on the digital advertising market, interactive digital advertising is becoming popular among mainstream and advertising service providers as they can influence consumers with appropriate content. This type of advertisement involves communication or reaction between the advertisement and the audience. Such interactive advertisements would present audiences with the unique experience of something personal or engaging based on their own tastes. These types of ads are usually found on social media and website marketing. Digital interactive billboards also offer interactive features like facial recognition and gamification.



For example, in 2017, Lego launched an interactive video ad that allowed users to choose the endings of a Lego story by offering three alternative endings, thus increasing the user interaction.



The global digital advertising market size 2020 was $155.53 billion, and it is expected to grow to $179.77 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $281.32 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 11.8%.

The Business Research Company’s report titled Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 covers major digital advertising companies, digital advertising market share by company, digital advertising manufacturers, digital advertising market size, and digital advertising market forecasts. The report also covers the global digital advertising market and its segments.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Digital Advertising Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=3500&type=smp

Along with interactions in the ads themselves, digital advertising companies are increasingly adopting conversational interfaces or chat box to increase speed and productivity while dealing with common consumer issues as well. End users of financial institutions have become extremely reliant on conversational interfaces to provide 24/7 service, instant responses to queries, and quick complaint resolution for providing answers to queries effectively. Conversational interfaces also provide an easy and economical way for organizations in different sectors to receive customer feedback. Companies such as Starbucks are increasingly adopting conversational chat box to allow users to order through its MyBarista application via auditory message, which works faster than the traditional methods.

The global digital advertising market is highly saturated, with small number of large players. The top ten competitors in the market made up to 64.53% of the total market in 2020. Major players in the market include Google Ads, Facebook, Alibaba, Amazon, Tencent, Baidu, Microsoft, Verizon, Twitter, and Sina Weibo.

North America accounts for the largest digital advertising market share 2021, having had 32.0% of the total in 2020. It was followed by Asia Pacific, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward according to TBRC digital marketing industry growth statistics, the fastest-growing regions in the digital advertising market will be the Africa and the Middle East, where growth will be at CAGRs of 18.4% and 16.7% respectively during 2020-2025. These will be followed by South America and Eastern Europe, where the markets are expected to grow at CAGRs of 16.7% and 16.6% respectively.

Market-trend-based strategies for the digital advertising market include growing demand for interactive advertising, artificial intelligence in digital advertising, rising storytelling concept, using augmented reality, adoption of conversational interfaces and chat box, use of automated personalized email marketing and increase in advertising on streaming services.

Digital Advertising Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provide market overviews, analyze and forecast market size and growth for the whole market, segments and geographies, digital advertising market trends, digital advertising market drivers, digital advertising market restraints, digital advertising market leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares in over 1,000 industry reports, covering over 2,500 market segments and 60 geographies. The report also gives in-depth analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on the market.



The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. A highly experienced and expert team of analysts and modelers provides market analysis and forecasts. The reports identify top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Advertising, Public Relations, And Related Services Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Advertising Agencies, Billboard & Outdoor Advertising, Media Buying Agencies And Representative Firms, Print Advertising Distribution, Other Advertising Services, Public Relations, Direct Mail Advertising), By Application (BFSI, Consumer Goods and Retail, Government and Public Sector, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Media & Entertainment), By Mode (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

Advertising Agencies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030

Billboard And Outdoor Advertising Market - By Type (Billboard, Street Furniture, Transit, Others), By Platform (Static, Digital), By End-User Industry (Vehicle Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Commercial And Personal Services, Consumer Goods, Health And Medical Industry, Others) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. Located globally it has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services, chemicals, and technology.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

The World’s Most Comprehensive Database

The Business Research Company’s flagship product, Global Market Model, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets which help its users assess supply-demand gaps.



