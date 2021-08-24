Powers Brand Communications Named Top 10 National Franchise Public Relations Firm by Entrepreneur Magazine

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powers Brand Communications LLC announced it ranked #8 nationally on Entrepreneur’s 2021 Top Franchise Suppliers list of Public Relations firms, published in the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine.

“We are thrilled by this recognition,” said Vince Powers, founder of Powers Brand Communications. “I am fortunate to have a great team led by Karen Murray, vice president and franchise practice leader. We thank our clients for the trust they place in us each and every day to represent and advance their brands.”

To determine the annual ranking of the Top Franchise Suppliers, Entrepreneur magazine surveyed more than 750 franchisors, from emerging brands that just got started to established companies that have been franchising for decades.

"Service providers can be the unsung heroes of franchising, helping franchisees and franchisors manage some of the most complicated parts of their business," says Entrepreneur magazine editor in chief Jason Feifer. "That's why we put together this annual list — to celebrate these franchising heroes, and helping others in franchising find their next great partners."

To view the full ranking, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/top-franchise-suppliers. Results can also be seen in the September issue of Entrepreneur magazine, available on newsstands and Entrepreneur Media’s iOS and Android mobile app on August 24, 2021.

About Powers Brand Communications

Founded in 2012, Powers Brand Communications is an award-winning public relations and content marketing firm that represents clients ranging from emerging growth companies to national brands. In addition to serving clients in the Consumer/Retail and B2B space, we offer a team dedicated to Franchise brands working with both franchisors and franchisees. For more information, visit https://powersbc.com.