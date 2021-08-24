Dallas Sex Crime Defense Lawyers Broden and Mickelsen Share Legal Expertise on Sexual Assault and Aggravated Sexual Assault Under Texas Law

Dallas, TX , Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sexual assault is, rightfully, taken incredibly seriously in the United States and in Texas. Victims of sexual assault have to deal with lifelong emotional main and psychological distress as a result of their trauma.

However, false accusations of sexual assault, whether intentional or mistaken (for example, a victim who was incapacitated at the time of their assault may mistakenly accuse the wrong person) can be life-ruining when they occur.

Clint Broden and Mick Mickelsen, Dallas criminal defense attorneys with decades of combined experience providing representation for Texans accused of sexual assault and related crimes, have published an article clarifying the differences between sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault.

This is an important distinction for the accused to understand. While sexual assault is a second degree felony, aggravated sexual assault is a first degree felony that can carry a lifetime prison sentence, depending on the circumstances of the alleged crime. The article discusses differences in sentencing for sexual assault and aggravated sexual assault convictions, the definitions of the two crimes, what constitutes an aggravating factor in the state of Texas.

“The American justice system guarantees that everyone accused of sexual assault is innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt, the court of public opinion can pass judgment much more swiftly,” notes Mr. Mickelsen.

What this means for the accused is that even though they have access to the same rights as alleged perpetrators of any crime with the justice system, allegations of sexual assault alone are enough to destroy a person’s personal relationships, reputation, career, and other aspects of their life. It is therefore essential to seek experienced legal counsel if you have been accused of sexual assault, aggravated sexual assault, or any related crimes.

About Broden & Mickelsen

Experienced sex criminal defense lawyers in Dallas, Broden & Mickelsen are dedicated to providing aggressive and ethical representation to individuals and businesses charged with criminal offenses. Both partners play an active role in each case and are committed to the belief that when a person is charged with a crime, he or she deserves to be represented by attorneys that provide a vigorous defense. By evaluating each case individually and by using all the resources available to achieve a favorable resolution. Read more about selecting an attorney, or schedule a consultation for your case.





Broden Mickelsen - Dallas Criminal Defense Law Firm

https://www.brodenmickelsen.com/

214-720-9552

Attachment