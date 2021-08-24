Smile Beverage Werks® Co-Founder Frankie Schuster Named to Plant Based Product Council Board

Darien, Connecticut, United States, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Plant Based Product Council (PBPC) welcomed Smile Beverage Werks® Co-Founder Frankie Schuster as the Start-up/Small Business Member Board Representative for 2021-2022. Schuster will support the Council’s work in enhancing public awareness of plant-based products, advocating for policy changes that encourage the development of renewable products, and building collaborative efforts between business, government, and NGOs toward a circular economy.

“It’s an honor to have a front row seat at PBPC on some of the new regulations and laws pertaining to plant-based materials,” said Co-Founder Frankie Schuster. “I hope to contribute a small business perspective to the collective effort in growing our industry and am eager to learn from this board of incredible leaders I get to sit alongside.”

Smile Beverage Werks® is a Public Benefit Corporation revolutionizing the single-use coffee pod industry with a commercially compostable, plant-based pod. Our pod commercially composts whole, eliminating the messy cleaning and separation tasks. Prepping our pod for recycling involves no rinsing, aiding water conservation efforts. Plastic bagging has also been eliminated without compromising freshness and maintaining a 12+ month shelf life. Smile Beverage Werks® offers private label opportunities to reduce plastic pollution derived within the coffee pod industry. Plastic pods can sit in landfills for hundreds of years resulting in negative environmental impacts, such as leaked chemicals into watershed, pollution, and microplastics in the environment.

PBPC’s Executive Director Jessica Bowman stated, “We believe it is important that our board reflects the numerous and varied voices across our value chain. These new board members bring a diverse array of experiences that will be invaluable to PBPC’s mission.”

Smile Coffee Werks® is committed to sustainability in all aspects of its production: We source beans from only Rainforest Alliance Certified farms; our pods are manufactured in a facility using wind, solar, and hydropower; our cartons are made from recycled materials; our supply chain is certified climate neutral by ClimatePartner; and our products are certified USDA Biobased Products and certified commercially compostable by BPI. We’re very proud of our mission to make going green as easy as drinking a delicious cup of coffee. Our pods can be bought online at Walmart, Amazon, and www.smilecoffeewerks.com.

###

To learn more about Smile Coffee Werks®, visit SmileCoffeeWerks.com.

© 2021, Smile Coffee Werks

Smile Coffee Werks and the green coffee pod are U.S. registered trademarks of Smile Beverage Werks, LLC. All rights reserved. Commercial composting facilities may not exist in your area. Visit FindAComposter.com to find a compost facility near you!

Smile Coffee Werks is not affiliated with, endorsed, or sponsored by Nespresso or Keurig Green Mountain Inc. Nespresso® is a registered trademark of Socieìteì des Produits Nestleì S.A. Keurig® is a registered Trademark of Keurig Green Mountain Inc.

About Smile Beverage Werks PBC

Smile Beverage Werks, PBC is a Delaware Public Benefits Corporation with a sustainability mission. We are committed to developing and manufacturing compostable food and beverage packaging including single-use coffee pods, straws, and bags. Founded by serial entrepreneur Michael Sands and green construction expert Frank Schuster, Smile Beverage Werks® produces the only commercially compostable, carbon neutral coffee pods not requiring any additional film for shelf life or a separation of lid, filter, and grounds for disposal. Smile Beverage Werks® pods are compatible with Nespresso Classic and Keurig brewing systems. Follow @smilecoffeewerks on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram or visit our website SmileCoffeeWerks.com to learn more.

About PBPC

The Plant Based Products Council strives to guide the evolving global economy toward more sustainable and responsible consumer products and packaging. We aspire to deliver a future based on renewable goods, improving global resource efficiency to meet the environmental challenges of the 21st century.

Attachment