WISeKey Collaborates with GDGC Enterprises to Auction NFTs of Kobe Bryant Autographed Black Mamba Package into its WISe.Art Platform

Geneva – August 24, 2021 – WISeKey International Holding (SIX: WIHN, NASDAQ: WKEY) (“WISeKey”, or “the Company”), a leading cybersecurity, AI and IoT company, today announced that it will collaborate with GDGC Enterprises, LLC (“GDGC”), a New York based NFT and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe, to auction the late Kobe Bryant autographed Black Mamba NFT package.

The exclusive package will consist of a limited Edition 1/3 18K Rose Gold Black Mamba watch, designed, and signed by Kobe Bryant, a sneaker signed by Kobe Bryant and a custom curated digital artwork designed by New York City based artist Moshé Douglas. The auction will go live on September 20, 2021, through the WISe.Art digital marketplace, with a starting price of $ 1,008,240.

As previously announced, WISeKey will commercially launch its WISe.Art NFT platform (https://www.wise.art) for the collectible and luxury market on September 1, 2021, following a series of market test auctions, including the two world premiere NFT auctions of the digital twins of a physical watch.

Carlos Moreira, WISeKey’s CEO noted, “We are excited to have the Black Mamba NFT package auctioned through our WISe.Art platform. Our WISe.Art NFT platform is a fully fledged marketplace with its own digital currency, has the ability to include curators and multipliers, while-labeling options and special NFT designs. The NFT design of the WISe.Art platform ensures that besides an authenticated and signed version of the actual digital asset, it creates an irreversible link to the physical object, provides proof of ownership, provenance and a set of contracts describing future use and monetization streams. The NFT platform secured by WISeKey’s various security technologies, enables the authentication of physical objects as well as digital assets, in a safe end-to-end process. Furthermore, NFTs on the WISe.Art platform are fully carbon neutral to comply with upcoming ESG regulations and the desire of most collectors to protect the planet.”

In 2013, Kobe Bryant signed the Black Mamba watch which features a manual winding brushed movement, 27 jewels, mono-metallic balance rotating in a one-minute tourbillon carriage, 18k rose gold and titanium case, ceramic bezel insert, ceramic bezel, skeletonized brushed dial, subsidiary dials for the chronograph and 30-minute registers, brushed serpent form around the tourbillon and registers, sapphire crystal back secured with Kobe Bryant signature, single pusher at 2 o'clock and dial and movement signed by Kobe Bryant with an 18k rose gold and titanium deployment clasp.



Diamonté D. Zarba, Managing Partner of GDGC Enterprises LLC commented, “The management team at GDGC is honored to be partnering with globally-renowned WISeKey in our quest to bring luxury realism to the metaverse. We believe that with the launch of the WISe.Art marketplace, WISeKey offers by far the strongest and most secured platform to house the upcoming auction for our one-of-a-kind Black Mamba NFT package. We are not only excited for this transaction but also for the future of the luxury NFT space.”

About WISeKey:

WISeKey (NASDAQ: WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an install base of over 1.5 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications to predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com.

About GDGC Enterprises LLC:

GDGC Enterprises LLC, is a full service Non-Fungible Token (NFT) and luxury asset advisory firm that specializes in the tokenization and sale of select assets across the globe. Through its partnerships with industry leading firms, GDGC Enterprises provides a vertically integrated full scope process from provenance to sale for select luxury assets throughout the world. Once, the provenance, is certified it is then minted as an NFT (Non-Fungible Token) on the Ethereum blockchain. Once, minted the NFT is then bundled with the physical asset creating a package. Through the Wise.Art platform, GDGC facilitates a digital auction for the NFT package which is then marketed and facilitated.

Press and investor contacts:

WISeKey International Holding Ltd

Carlos Moreira

Chairman & CEO

Tel: +41 22 594 3000

info@wisekey.com

WISeKey Investor Relations (US)

Lena Cati

The Equity Group Inc.

Tel: +1 212 836-9611

lcati@equityny.com

FOR PRESS ENQUIRIES:

Denise Finnegan

R.Couri Hay Creative Public Relations

denise@rcourihaycpr.com

T: 212.580.0835

Sarah Gartner

R.Couri Hay Creative Public Relations

Sarah@rcourihaycpr.com

T: 212.580.0835

Disclaimer:

This communication expressly or implicitly contains certain forward-looking statements concerning WISeKey International Holding Ltd and its business. Such statements involve certain known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause the actual results, financial condition, performance or achievements of WISeKey International Holding Ltd to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. WISeKey International Holding Ltd is providing this communication as of this date and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements contained herein as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to buy, any securities, and it does not constitute an offering prospectus within the meaning of article 652a or article 1156 of the Swiss Code of Obligations or a listing prospectus within the meaning of the listing rules of the SIX Swiss Exchange. Investors must rely on their own evaluation of WISeKey and its securities, including the merits and risks involved. Nothing contained herein is, or shall be relied on as, a promise or representation as to the future performance of WISeKey.