Gold Medal Win for Infinity by Crown Group

Sydney, Australia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- During a week of Olympic Gold wins for Australians, developer Crown Group has added to its own swag of industry accolades, winning the prestigious 2021 HIA-CSR Australian Housing Awards – Best Australian Apartment Complex for its $575million Infinity by Crown Group – an iconic mixed-use complex including 329 apartments, a 90-room SKYE Suites serviced apartment hotel, retail precinct, and state of the art conference centre.

Known for its innovative designed, Infinity by Crown Group located within the urban renewal Green Square precinct south of Sydney’s CBD received the award for a landmark development that sets the benchmark for urban living in Sydney.

The HIA described the development as “an engineering feat”. Designed by acclaimed Koichi Takada Architects, Infinity by Crown Group defies conventional design with its cutting-edge looped shape layout.

The HIA Awards are considered the most highly coveted awards to win in Australia’s building and construction industry, showcasing excellence in construction.

Crown Group’s Chairman and CEO Iwan Sunito said having been awarded numerous prestigious design awards including being shortlisted for the overall Council of Tall Buildings and Urban Habitats international award, it was highly gratifying for Infinity by Crown Group to win the industry’s top construction award among the leaders of the development industry.

“At Crown Group our goal is to offer the very best in modern residential living through design and construction excellence,” Mr Sunito said.

“We work with the most talented architects and are tremendously proud of our own in-house construction team as well as contractors who have the depth of skill to turn the incredible designs of the architects into meticulously finished urban developments,” he said.

“We choose designs which accentuate residential communities and stand out in the urban environment.”

This is the second year running that Crown Group has won the prestigious HIA Australian Apartment Complex Award, having won it in 2020 for its Arc by Crown Group project in the Sydney CBD.

“This is a tremendous credit to our construction team and speaks to the high standard of engineering and construction delivered,” he added.

Crown Group is developing a number of leading projects across Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane within Australia and in Los Angeles in the US.

For more information, visit www.crowngroup.com.au or phone 1800 853 162.

