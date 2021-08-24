Proficio Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status and Becomes an MSSP Seller in AWS Marketplace

CARLSBAD, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proficio, a managed security services provider (MSSP) delivering managed detection and response (MDR) services, announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This designation recognizes that Proficio has successfully met AWS’s requirements for a baseline of managed security services to protect and monitor essential AWS resources 24/7, known as Level 1 Managed Security Services. This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.



AWS launched the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency together with a dedicated MSSP solution area in AWS Marketplace to enable customers to easily acquire ongoing security monitoring and management, validated by AWS. AWS security experts annually validate the tools used and operational processes of each MSSP to address specific cloud security challenges such as continuous event monitoring, triaging, AWS service configuration best practices, and 24/7 incident response. The AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency along with the AWS Marketplace MSSP solution area provide a faster and easier experience for customers to select the right MSSP to help them achieve their goals for business risk and cloud strategy confidence.

Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency differentiates Proficio as an MSSP and AWS Partner with essential 24/7 managed cloud security skillsets to earn the distinction of Level 1 MSSP. In addition, Proficio is also a launch Partner for the MSSP solution area in AWS Marketplace.

“Proficio is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status,” said Brad Taylor, CEO, Proficio. “Proficio’s team is dedicated to ensuring our clients keep their critical data and assets secure, which includes having the knowledge and expertise to manage industry leading cloud infrastructures.”

“Achieving the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency is no small task,” said Ryan Orsi, Global Security/MSSP Practice Team Lead, AWS. “The company’s dedication to ensuring their clients are set up for success helped Proficio become one of the first to achieve this competency.”

AWS is enabling scalable, flexible, and cost-effective solutions from startups to global enterprises. To support the seamless integration and deployment of these solutions, AWS established the AWS Competency Program to help customers identify AWS Partners with deep industry experience and expertise.

Proficio delivers an array of security services on AWS, including 24/7 security monitoring, incident alerting, and response capabilities from our global network of Security Operations Centers (SOCs). The company’s team of security experts help customers to reduce risk, meet their security and compliance goals and maximize the value of their AWS infrastructure. As a dedicated AWS Partner, Proficio has also joined the AWS Independent Software Vendor (ISV) Accelerate program, a recognition of the confidence and focus to collaborate in the AWS Partner co-sell program.

About Proficio

Founded in 2010, Proficio is an award-winning managed detection and response service provider. We help prevent cybersecurity breaches by performing and enabling responses to attacks, compromises, and policy violations. Our team of experts provides 24/7 security monitoring and alerting from global security operations centers (SOCs) in San Diego, Barcelona, and Singapore. www.proficio.com

Contacts:

Kim Maibaum

KMaibaum@Proficio.com