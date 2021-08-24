Media Alert: Sophos Achieves AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency Status at AWS re:Inforce

BURLINGTON, Mass., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sophos, a global leader in next-generation cybersecurity, today announced that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status, a new standard of quality for managed threat response services unveiled at AWS re:Inforce. Sophos is among the first to be named a Level 1 MSSP Competency program partner.



“It has never been more critical for organizations adopting cloud services to optimize their security posture, block advanced threats, and have expert resources available to monitor environments 24/7 to stay secure,” said Scott Barlow, Sophos vice president of global MSP and cloud alliances. “Sophos is best in class when it comes to breadth and depth of innovative cybersecurity offerings that protect against the most sophisticated and complex never-seen-before threats, and we’re committed to helping organizations secure essential resources.”

As an AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency program partner, Sophos’ managed security services are validated by AWS across six security domains: threat detection and response; vulnerability management; cloud security best practices and compliance; network security; host and endpoint security; and application security.

Now available on AWS Marketplace, Sophos’ unique threat protection, monitoring and response package fuses automated protection and 24/7 managed threat response into a single, comprehensive offering. Designed specifically for AWS customers, the offering combines cloud security posture management; endpoint, cloud workload and network security; vulnerability scanning; inventory visibility; and compliance tracking. Organizations further benefit with a dedicated 24/7 Sophos Managed Threat Response security team that monitors AWS environments and responds to neutralize threats and in-progress attacks.

For additional information and commentary, please read "Sophos Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status” on Sophos News.

Additional Resources

About Sophos

Sophos is a worldwide leader in next-generation cybersecurity, protecting more than 500,000 organizations and millions of consumers in more than 150 countries from today’s most advanced cyberthreats. Powered by threat intelligence, AI and machine learning from SophosLabs and SophosAI, Sophos delivers a broad portfolio of advanced products and services to secure users, networks and endpoints against ransomware, malware, exploits, phishing and the wide range of other cyberattacks. Sophos provides a single integrated cloud-based management console, Sophos Central – the centerpiece of an adaptive cybersecurity ecosystem that features a centralized data lake that leverages a rich set of open APIs available to customers, partners, developers, and other cybersecurity vendors. Sophos sells its products and services through reseller partners and managed service providers (MSPs) worldwide. Sophos is headquartered in Oxford, U.K. More information is available at www.sophos.com.