eSentire Achieves AWS Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider Competency Status

eSentire, recognized globally as the Authority in Managed Detection and Response (MDR), announced today that it has achieved Amazon Web Services (AWS) Level 1 Managed Security Service Provider (MSSP) Competency status. This new baseline standard of quality for managed security services was introduced by AWS to benefit cloud environments of any size and it spans six security domains: vulnerability management, cloud security best practices and compliance, threat detection and response, network security, host and endpoint security, and application security. The six domains contain multiple MSSP services, each with technical skillset and operational process requirements specific to AWS.

eSentire simplifies multi-cloud security by defending environments from advanced persistent threats and sophisticated attackers. Its multi-signal Managed Detection and Response offering delivers advanced detection, rapid human-led investigation and response capabilities through a combination of Machine Learning, Team and Operational Leadership:

Machine Learning: Powerful XDR Platform – eSentire’s cloud-native Atlas XDR Cloud Platform is the foundation of eSentire MDR, providing security, reliability and redundancy at scale & on demand, so eSentire’s services can grow in alignment with customer business transformations. Leveraging patented machine learning and artificial intelligence models, Atlas ingests over 20M signals daily, automatically disrupting 3M threats to filter out high fidelity malicious events so its 24/7 SOC and Threat Response Unit can deliver 6000 daily human-led threat investigations, with a Mean Time to Contain of 15 minutes.

Team: 24/7 Cloud Security Posture Management – eSentire actively manages the cloud security posture of organizations globally, reducing risk by improving cloud visibility, tracking assets and monitoring for security vulnerabilities & potential misconfigurations. The firm’s 24/7 SOC Cyber Analysts and Elite Threat Hunters detect emerging cloud threat tactics before they impact resources. They are supported by eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU) who identifies the latest attacker techniques with proprietary cloud detectors mapped against the MITRE ATT&CK framework.

Operational Leadership: Proven Processes – eSentire delivers effective analysis, investigation, escalation and response processes refined over a two-decade history of delivering Managed Detection and Response services to high-value targets. Its experts rapidly remediate cloud misconfigurations and neutralize attackers that have potentially gained access to resources.

“eSentire is proud to be one of the first AWS Partners to achieve AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency status. We are dedicated to helping businesses globally secure their multi-cloud environments with improved threat detection, 24/7 threat hunting, deep investigation capabilities and a 15-minute Mean Time to Contain,” says C.J. Spallitta, eSentire Chief Product Officer. “We have supported over 1,000 organizations globally in achieving their business transformation goals, and we look forward to leveraging the agility, breadth of services and pace of innovation that AWS provides as we expand our support for additional AWS services.”

Global creative communications network, M&C Saatchi Group, works with eSentire to help protect its cloud workloads. “I need to know we’re defended 24/7 by the best in the business,” said Neil Waugh, Chief Information Officer for M&C Saatchi. “With eSentire Managed Detection and Response, my team is supported around the clock by highly skilled security analysts and Elite Threat Hunters. I know that my cloud environment is being continuously monitored and potential vulnerabilities or misconfigurations are being addressed.”

eSentire’s achievement of the AWS Level 1 MSSP Competency is fresh off the heels of eSentire being named an IDC Managed Detection and Response Leader and announcing the acquisition of digital forensics technology leader CyFIR. Following the acquisition, eSentire introduced its complete Cyber Investigations Portfolio, which includes Emergency Incident Response, Security Incident Response Planning Services and an Incident Response retainer offering which is disrupting the market with a 4-hour remote threat suppression service level agreement. For more information visit www.esentire.com.

eSentire, Inc., is the Authority in Managed Detection and Response, protecting the critical data and applications of 1000+ organizations in 70+ countries from known and unknown cyber threats. Founded in 2001, the company’s mission is to hunt, investigate and stop cyber threats before they become business disrupting events. Combining cutting-edge, machine learning XDR technology, 24/7 Threat Hunting, and proven security operations leadership, eSentire mitigates business risk, and enables security at scale. The Team eSentire difference means enterprises are protected by the best in the business with a named Cyber Risk Advisor, 24/7 access to SOC Cyber Analysts & Elite Threat Hunters, and industry-leading threat intelligence research from eSentire’s Threat Response Unit (TRU). eSentire provides Managed Risk, Managed Detection and Response and Incident Response services. For more information, visit www.esentire.com and follow @eSentire.

