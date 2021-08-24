Sierra Tucson Named Arizona’s Best Addiction Treatment Center by Newsweek

TUCSON, Ariz., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sierra Tucson is proud to announce that the facility has earned first place in Newsweek’s 2021 list of the best addiction treatment centers in Arizona.

Sierra Tucson also claimed the state’s top spot in last year’s list, which was the first time Newsweek published rankings for addiction treatment facilities in Arizona and other states.

To create the Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 list, Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data firm.

The evaluation process included surveys of doctors, other healthcare professionals and administrators. The facilities were assigned scores based on a variety of factors, including quality of care, follow-up services, accommodations, amenities and accreditation.

This year, Newsweek and Statista included 300 addiction treatment centers in their final list, which represents the top 10%-15% of providers from 25 states. The 25 states that were included in this year’s evaluation are those that have the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

Established in 1983, Sierra Tucson employs a client-directed, outcome-informed approach to treatment, with an emphasis on evidence-based, research-supported services and integrative therapies.

In addition to being accredited by The Joint Commission, Sierra Tucson has also earned dual licensure as both an inpatient behavioral health unit and a residential treatment center.

About Sierra Tucson

Sierra Tucson is a nationally recognized provider of residential and outpatient treatment for adults who are struggling with addiction, trauma, chronic pain, mood and anxiety disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Located on 160 acres in Tucson, Arizona, the campus offers a serene environment to focus on healing and recovery. Treatment options at Sierra Tucson include inpatient treatment, residential care, partial hospitalization programming, intensive outpatient programming and detoxification services. For more information, please visit www.sierratucson.com.