THE AMSTERDAM UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES TO DELIVER BLENDED LEARNING PROGRAMME AFTER THE PANDEMIC WITH D2L

London, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D2L, a global learning technology leader, announced today that its partner, The Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (AUAS) is using D2L Brightspace to develop a blended learning programme for its 46,000 students, combining the benefits of online and in-person teaching.

The Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (AUAS, in Dutch: Hogeschool van Amsterdam) is a higher education institution which strives to put learners in charge of their own study path, delivering personal education that helps to develop students’ professional identities.

As part of its plans to evolve the university’s learning programme, AUAS began a phased roll-out of D2L Brightspace in September 2018 before implementing it across the whole institution in September 2019. When COVID-19 lockdown restrictions caused universities to close in spring 2020, Brightspace was integral to delivering lessons that took place completely online.

“Without D2L Brightspace, we wouldn’t have been able to continue our educational programme during the lockdown restrictions,” said Pieter van Langen, Product Owner of AUAS’ Digital Learning Environment. “Implementing Brightspace has helped the university adopt a growth mindset when it comes to digital transformation, which was crucial when adapting to distance learning and thinking about our long-term strategies. A few months into the pandemic, the university’s board agreed that we would never return to ‘normal’, fully on-campus lessons. Instead, we will use Brightspace to provide the most value to students of face-to-face and online teaching.”

As the University’s first ever learning management system (LMS), Brightspace has enabled faculty to design their own courses, and provides new functionalities for all of its lecturers.

“Building off of the excitement and energy generated by our annual Fusion conference, we’re celebrating our customers and the ways in which they are changing the world," says Elliot Gowans, Senior Vice President, International at D2L. “We’re excited to see how The Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences will continue to use D2L Brightspace as an integral part of its digital transformation journey following the success made so far.”

ABOUT THE AMSTERDAM UNIVERSITY OF APPLIED SCIENCES

At the Amsterdam University of Applied Sciences (AUAS), we educate tomorrow’s professionals in a wide array of fields and disciplines of higher education. With our distinct focus on applied sciences, the AUAS enables students, lecturers and researchers to develop cutting-edge – and practical – knowledge and innovations.

Our university of applied sciences consists of seven faculties. We have a total of 45,797 students and offer 96 Bachelor’s, Master’s and Associate degree programmes. We are one of the biggest employers in the field of higher education, and in Amsterdam, with some 4,077 staff members.

Learn more about AUAS at https://www.amsterdamuas.com/

ABOUT D2L

D2L is transforming the way the world learns – helping learners of all ages achieve more than they dreamed possible. Working closely with clients all over the world, D2L is supporting millions of people learning online and in person. Our more than 950 global employees are dedicated to making the best learning products to leave the world better than where they found it. Learn more about D2L for K-12, higher education and businesses at www.D2L.com .



ABOUT D2L BRIGHTSPACE



D2L Brightspace is a cloud-based learning platform built for organisations that value continuous investment in people to drive their business success.



D2L Brightspace is powering smarter upskilling and reskilling of workforces around the world. It is a place that supports all aspects of learning with better engagement and productivity through personalised learning. It gives your teams the tools they’re going to love and makes it easy to support exceptional experiences face-to-face or fully online.



D2L Brightspace is designed in close collaboration with clients around the world – building a rich set of features to improve engagement, retention and learning outcomes. And it makes it easier to give feedback. It’s worry-free with 99.99% reliability. It’s highly accessible and looks beautiful on any mobile device, making it easier for you to reach every learner.



Like many of our clients, D2L uses its award-winning Brightspace learning platform to support onboarding, compliance training, leadership development, and upskilling of its own employees. This has led to consecutive #1 in North America awards for new hire and onboarding experiences. To learn more, visit D2L for Corporate Learning .



