ETC Begins Project Implementation as New Toll Service Provider for the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Customer Service Center and Back Office System

Richardson, Texas, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On July 1, 2021, the Indiana Finance Authority, on behalf of the Louisville-Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges Joint Board, signed a contract with Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) for the Ohio River Bridges' (ORB) customer service centers (CSC) and back office system (BOS). The 10-year contract includes system design and implementation, seven years of toll service operations, and two optional three-year renewal periods.

ETC has partnered with WSP USA Services Inc. (WSP USA) and TTEC Holdings, Inc. (TTEC) on this project, with ETC providing the back office system, and WSP USA and TTEC collaboratively managing contact center interactions for ORB customers. This strategic partnership pairs ETC’s best-in-class technology solutions with the country’s leading providers of services for highway customer service centers and back office operations.

ETC's solution is designed to maximize self-service and customer service representative (CSR) productivity, reduce turnaround times, and place direct configuration and process control into ORB personnel’s hands. The new system will streamline billing, improve ease of website and mobile self-service, and facilitate speedy question and issue resolution for ORB’s 275,000 registered customers and visitors.

Project scope includes:

riteHorizon™ back office system – ETC's vertical ERP for all aspects of tolling management, including account management, reconciliation and treasury, with advanced CRM, online customer service center, IVR interface, reporting, customer configuration tools, and an intuitive social media-like CSR interface.

riteOnline™ customer self-service system – A complete multiplatform customer self-service platform, with account maintenance, chat, social media and digital assistant integration.

riteView™ reporting – An interactive and customizable suite of Big Data analytics, reporting, and dashboard tools.

riteOSS™ system monitoring and operational reporting – ETC's upgraded Maintenance Online Management Systems (MOMS), with advanced functionality, such as smart KPIs and trending for predictive maintenance.

Customer service center operations with unified omnichannel communication tools.

The project will provide employment to local customer service teams at a centralized call center and a walkup service counter in both Kentucky and Indiana. WSP USA will provide support and management of the service operations, and TTEC will support walkup center operations, omnichannel communications, and workforce management systems, drawing on experience as trusted leaders of operations for toll facilities across the United States.

"ETC is thrilled to be partnering with ORB," stated ETC Chief Executive Officer Bret Kidd. "ETC’s industry-leading back office, account management and financial processing solutions, combined with the contact center strengths of our partners WSP USA and TTEC, will ensure that ORB and the citizens of Indiana and Kentucky receive the most advanced systems in the industry and the highest quality of customer service."

This systems and operations upgrade will enhance ORB’s customer service support by offering an advanced and efficient CSC and BOS for the patrons and create rewarding local jobs.

About Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC

ETC is a leading U.S. intelligent transportation systems provider, developing and delivering best-in-class solutions for tolling, congestion management, urban mobility, and multimodal transportation needs. ETC’s passionate and innovative team has been driving the future of mobility since 1999, with a number of industry firsts, including all-electronic tolling (AET), dynamic pricing, agency interoperability, hosted mobility solutions and machine learning.

For over two decades, ETC has delivered sophisticated solutions to many of the largest toll authorities in the U.S., including statewide programs, county networks and tolling-specific authorities. ETC's solutions process over two billion transactions annually, totaling over $3 billion in revenues for our customers, incorporating the latest in evergreen open-source and SaaS technologies and Big Data architecture through our innovative riteSuite™ products.

About the Ohio River Bridges Toll System

The Ohio River Bridges toll system in both Kentucky and Indiana spans the Abraham Lincoln Bridge (I-65 North), the John F. Kennedy Memorial Bridge (I-65 South) and the Lewis and Clark Bridge (SR 265/KY 841) connecting Prospect, KY and Utica, IN.

The Louisville Southern Indiana Ohio River Bridges project is a bi-state collaboration to increase cross-river mobility, improve safety, alleviate traffic congestion, and connect highways. The project includes the construction of the new Abraham Lincoln Bridge to carry northbound I-65 traffic, the rehabilitation of the Kennedy Bridge to carry southbound I-65 traffic, the reconfiguration of Spaghetti Junction in downtown Louisville, and the construction of the Lewis and Clark Bridge eight miles upstream from downtown Louisville to connect the Snyder Freeway and the Lee Hamilton Highway between Prospect Kentucky and Utica Indiana. The I-65 bridges and the Lewis and Clark Bridge were completed in December 2016.