Luxx Lighting and Gabriel Cannabis – Continued Partnership

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gabriel Cannabis hit the legal Washington market in 2015 with owner Bryan Gabriel and his brother-in-law where they ran a facility with 100 lights. Six years and 450 lights later, the 18,500 sqft one of a kind facility with 11,000 sqft of canopy, is powered by 415 Luxx Lighting DE’s CMH and LEDs. As the cannabis market progressed towards high performing and efficient technologies, the team at Luxx Lighting aligned to provide Gabriel Cannabis the best lighting options for their facility to produce some of the highest, best quality yields that Washington dispensaries have seen.

“Before I even hung the lights, I knew I wanted to work with Luxx. That was the biggest thing for me, great customer service and a love for the plant. I could see that both were important to them as a brand.” Stated Bryan Gabriel, owner of Gabriel Cannabis. “Then, once we completed more runs with our DE’s we began to see almost a half-pound more in yields than we did with our previous lighting fixtures from Dimlux with the Luxx lights at only 80% of their full power. There was density throughout the whole plant.”

Luxx Lighting was founded on the principles of a strong industry culture and prides itself on next-level customer service to help their growers cultivate the best quality cannabis. Brent Nicholls – General Manager, Luxx Lighting stated, “We have passion for the cannabis industry. From our research, development and endless testing, we provide the market with nothing but the best technology paired with a team built around its culture. Working with Bryan and the Gabriel Cannabis team is a breath of fresh air. They have a strong brand and pride in putting out nothing but quality cannabis. We are excited to continue our relationship with them as we introduce more products to the market.”

About Luxx Lighting:

“Designed in Los Angeles, Cultivated Worldwide.” Founded in 2017, Luxx Lighting provides industry-leading, high-performance cultivation lighting for cannabis grows. With an extensive background in cultivation, the Luxx Lighting team understands the challenges growers face and has developed unique products and an unparalleled customer service experience. They have put hundreds of thousands of lights into the market around the world and are a favorite with cannabis cultivations of all sizes including well-known brands such as Jungle Boys, GTI, The Originals, DTPG, Foreign Genetics and Green Leaf Medical.

www.luxxlighting.com

For more information, please contact:

press@luxxlighting.com

877-291-5899



