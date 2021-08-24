Newsweek Names Bayside Marin Among Top Five Addiction Treatment Centers in California

SAN RAFAEL, Calif., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bayside Marin Treatment Center was named among the top five facilities in California in Newsweek’s recent ranking of the best addiction treatment centers in the state.

It’s the second straight year the facility has finished in the top 10 of the publication’s rankings. Bayside Marin was sixth in the 2020 rankings before moving up to fourth for 2021.

This year, Newsweek partnered with Statista Inc., a global market research and consumer data firm, to create its Best Addiction Treatment Centers 2021 list. The final list included 300 facilities from the 25 states that had the highest number of addiction treatment centers according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA).

The evaluation process included surveys of doctors and other healthcare professionals and administrators in the state of California. Facilities were given scores based on a number of areas, including reputation, quality of care, follow-up services, accreditation, amenities, and accommodations.

About Bayside Marin

Bayside Marin Treatment Center provides comprehensive, personalized services for adults age 18 and older of all genders who have been struggling with substance use disorders and certain co-occurring mental health concerns. Treatment options at Bayside Marin include detoxification, residential programming, and outpatient care.

To ensure that each person receives the focused treatment they deserve within a safe and welcoming environment, Bayside Marin offers specialized services for first responders, military veterans, licensed professionals, and members of the LGBTQ+ community.

Bayside Marin is located at 718 Fourth Street, San Rafael, CA 94901.

For additional information about Bayside Marin, visit www.baysidemarin.com.