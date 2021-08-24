Associa Chicagoland Named as Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in Chicago

Chicago, IL, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Chicagoland was recently recognized by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR) as one of Chicago’s Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2021.

Companies on the Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® list are evaluated by an independent research firm on a number of qualifying categories, including compensation, employee enrichment, engagement and retention, education and development, recruitment, diversity and inclusion, and more. Companies receiving the Best and Brightest designation are recognized for their dedication to fostering employee enrichment and professional growth and demonstrating a commitment to their employees.

Associa Chicagoland and the other honorees were celebrated in a virtual ceremony, where elite winners were highlighted in the Best of the Best small, medium, and large business categories.

“Associa Chicagoland is proud to be recognized among other elite business leaders for our dedication to creating a sustainable employee culture that puts our valued team members first,” stated Stephanie Skelley, Associa Chicagoland president. “It is an honor to be recognized for employee advancement strategies. Our leadership team will continue to make our employee’s engagement and work experience a priority in the years to come.”

About the Best and Brightest to Work For® Program The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® is a national program that provides the business community with the opportunity to gain recognition, showcase their best practices and demonstrate why they are an ideal place for employees to work. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. It is presented annually in several markets, including Atlanta, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Miami, Milwaukee, Nashville, New York, Portland, San Diego, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, West Michigan and Nationally.

