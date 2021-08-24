Canadian Labour Congress President Bea Bruske Demands Worker-Centred Recovery

English French

ST. JOHN’S, Newfoundland and Labrador, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- President Bea Bruske launched the Canadian Labour Congress’ election tour in St. John’s today calling on voters to back candidates who support a recovery focused on workers.



She was joined by the Newfoundland and Labrador Federation of Labour to canvass in support of St. John’s East New Democrat candidate Mary Shortall.

“Newfoundland and Labrador has been hit hard by the pandemic. We need to attract jobs back to this province and have a worker-centred recovery,” said Bruske. “People here are concerned about the rising cost of living and being left behind. Mary Shortall will be a strong Member of Parliament committed to replacing lost jobs with better ones and making life more affordable.”

The unemployment rate in Newfoundland and Labrador reached 17.2% at the peak of the pandemic shutdowns and still hasn’t recovered.

"Workers helped us through this pandemic, often while risking their own health and wellbeing,” said Shortall. “They deserve a fair recovery plan that won’t leave them behind. This means good jobs, universal pharmacare, affordable housing and childcare, and addressing climate change."

Canada’s unions are demanding an economic recovery where a day’s work provides a living wage, fair working conditions and a path to unionization.

“We will be criss-crossing the country over the next four weeks campaigning for candidates who are offering real solutions to lost jobs, disaster-proofing our social safety net, strengthening public health care, and tackling climate change in a way that no worker is left behind,” concluded Bruske.

Learn more about how Canada’s union are helping to shape the recovery at canadianplan.ca.

