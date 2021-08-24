AAR launches inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report

Wood Dale, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AAR (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs and OEMs, has published its inaugural Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) Report.

“For over 65 years, we have been committed to the well-being of our employees, our customers and our communities and we are excited to release our inaugural ESG report,” said John Holmes, AAR President & CEO. “While we have a long history of ESG-related activities, this report marks the first time we have consolidated and communicated our actions comprehensively. I would like to thank the AAR team for their long-standing support in demonstrating our commitment to Doing It Right®.”

The ESG report provides insight into how AAR´s business and values have guided ESG practices and actions in areas where the Company believes to have the most meaningful impact. The report is aligned with the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) sustainability frameworks and reporting standards, and includes an index with relevant SASB and GRI metrics. The document highlights the ESG activities of AAR and its consolidated subsidiaries over Fiscal Years (FY) 2021 and 2020 and includes a baseline inventory of key environmental data.

To download a copy of AAR´s ESG report, please visit the Company´s ESG webpage: www.aarcorp.com/about/environmental-social-governance-esg/

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at www.aarcorp.com.