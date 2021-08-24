URBN Q2: Record Sales, Record Profits

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN), a leading lifestyle products and services company which operates a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of the Anthropologie, BHLDN, Free People, FP Movement, Terrain, Urban Outfitters, Nuuly and Menus & Venues brands, today announced net income of $127 million and earnings per diluted share of $1.28 for the three months ended July 31, 2021. For the six months ended July 31, 2021, net income was $181 million and earnings per diluted share were $1.82.

Due to the material impact of COVID-19 on our business operations in fiscal 2021, including mandated store closures, this release includes a comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020. Management views the comparison of fiscal 2022 results to fiscal 2020 as the more meaningful measurement of the Company’s business performance.

Total Company net sales for the three months ended July 31, 2021, were a record $1.16 billion. Net sales increased 20.3% compared to the three months ended July 31, 2019. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 22%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by low single-digit negative retail store sales due to reduced store traffic. By brand, comparable Retail segment net sales increased 53% at the Free People Group, 20% at Urban Outfitters and 14% at the Anthropologie Group. Total Retail segment net sales increased 24%. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 30% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, total Company net sales increased 14.1% compared to the six months ended July 31, 2019. Comparable Retail segment net sales increased 17%, driven by strong double-digit growth in digital channel sales, partially offset by double-digit negative retail store sales due to reduced store traffic resulting from temporary store closures and occupancy restrictions in Europe and Canada. Wholesale segment net sales decreased 27% primarily from reducing the Free People Group’s sales to promotional wholesale customers.

“We’re pleased to report record second quarter sales and earnings driven by extraordinary performance at all three brands,” said Richard A. Hayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Congratulations to all Brand, Creative and Shared teams for the exceptional execution that led to a 110% increase in earnings per share over fiscal 2020,” finished Mr. Hayne.

Net sales by brand and segment for the three and six-month periods were as follows:

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net sales by brand Urban Outfitters $ 441,616 $ 323,889 $ 355,045 Anthropologie Group 450,593 295,126 394,280 Free People Group 249,708 178,019 205,940 Menus & Venues 5,869 1,560 7,064 Nuuly (1) 9,939 4,672 — Total Company $ 1,157,725 $ 803,266 $ 962,329





Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,089,022 $ 757,471 $ 878,693 Wholesale Segment 58,764 41,123 83,636 Subscription Segment (1) 9,939 4,672 — Total Company $ 1,157,725 $ 803,266 $ 962,329





Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net sales by brand Urban Outfitters $ 791,297 $ 561,209 $ 671,851 Anthropologie Group 804,160 529,201 749,268 Free People Group 462,459 285,683 392,131 Menus & Venues 9,465 4,714 13,492 Nuuly (1) 17,759 10,942 — Total Company $ 2,085,140 $ 1,391,749 $ 1,826,742





Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net sales by segment Retail Segment $ 1,946,508 $ 1,318,703 $ 1,661,256 Wholesale Segment 120,873 62,104 165,486 Subscription Segment (1) 17,759 10,942 — Total Company $ 2,085,140 $ 1,391,749 $ 1,826,742

(1) The Subscription segment (which is comprised of the Nuuly brand) began operations on July 30, 2019.



For the three months ended July 31, 2021, the gross profit rate increased by 478 basis points compared to the three months ended July 31, 2019. Gross profit dollars increased by $119.4 million to $435.3 million from $315.9 million in the three months ended July 31, 2019. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low second quarter merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and a leverage in store occupancy expense primarily due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. All three brands recorded lower merchandise markdown rates with the Urban Outfitters and Anthropologie brands achieving record low second quarter merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by a deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses. Delivery and logistics expense deleverage was primarily driven by the increased penetration of the digital channel. Logistics expense also deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, the gross profit rate increased by 327 basis points compared to the six months ended July 31, 2019. Gross profit dollars increased by $151.0 million to $735.9 million from $584.9 million in the six months ended July 31, 2019. The increase in gross profit rate was primarily due to record low first half merchandise markdown rates in the Retail segment and a leverage in store occupancy expense due to the increased penetration of the digital channel in Retail segment net sales. All three brands recorded record low first half merchandise markdown rates. This was partially offset by a deleverage in delivery and logistics expenses. Delivery and logistics expense deleverage was primarily driven by the increased penetration of the digital channel. Logistics expense also deleveraged due to increased wages at our distribution and fulfillment centers in order to attract and retain appropriate levels of employees.

As of July 31, 2021, total inventory increased by $43.1 million, or 9.8%, compared to total inventory as of July 31, 2019. The increase in inventory was due to the increase in net sales.

For the three months ended July 31, 2021, selling, general and administrative expenses increased by $31.6 million, or 13.3%, compared to the three months ended July 31, 2019, and expressed as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 23.3% from 24.7% in the three months ended July 31, 2019. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by a deleverage in digital marketing and creative expenses during the quarter to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The increase in dollars was primarily driven by the increase in digital marketing and creative expenses partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales.

For the six months ended July 31, 2021, selling, general, and administrative expense increased by $29.7 million, or 6.4%, compared to the prior year’s comparable period and expressed as a percentage of net sales, decreased to 23.8% from 25.5% in the six months ended July 31, 2019. The leverage in selling, general and administrative expenses as a rate to sales was primarily related to disciplined store payroll management and overall expense control that was partially offset by a deleverage in digital marketing and creative expenses during the period to support the strong digital sales and customer growth. The increase in dollars was primarily driven by the increase in digital marketing and creative expenses to support the overall growth of the Company partially offset by the reduction in direct selling expenses due to the lower retail store net sales.

The Company’s effective tax rate for the three months ended July 31, 2021, was 22.4% compared to 26.0% in the three months ended July 31, 2019. The Company’s effective tax rate for the six months ended July 31, 2021, was 23.8% compared to 25.2% in the six months ended July 31, 2019. The decrease in the effective tax rate for the three and six months ended July 31, 2021, was primarily due to the ratio of foreign taxable profits to global taxable profits.

Net income for the three months ended July 31, 2021, was $127 million and record second quarter earnings per diluted share were $1.28. Net income for the six months ended July 31, 2021, was $181 million and record first half earnings per diluted share were $1.82.

On August 22, 2017, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a share repurchase program. On June 4, 2019, the Company’s Board of Directors authorized the repurchase of 20 million common shares under a new share repurchase program. During the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company did not repurchase any shares. During the year ended January 31, 2021, the Company repurchased and subsequently retired 0.5 million common shares for approximately $7 million. These shares were repurchased prior to the known spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States that forced the Company to close its stores for an extended period of time. As of July 31, 2021, 25.9 million common shares were remaining under the programs.

During the six months ended July 31, 2021, the Company opened a total of 28 new retail locations including: 15 Free People Group stores (including 7 FP Movement stores), 9 Urban Outfitters stores and 4 Anthropologie Group stores; and closed 6 retail locations including: 2 Free People Group stores, 2 Anthropologie Group stores, 1 Urban Outfitters store and 1 Menus & Venues restaurant. During the six months ended July 31, 2021, 1 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned store and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store were opened.

Urban Outfitters, Inc., offers lifestyle-oriented general merchandise and consumer products and services through a portfolio of global consumer brands comprised of 255 Urban Outfitters stores in the United States, Canada and Europe and websites; 239 Anthropologie Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites; 162 Free People Group stores in the United States, Canada and Europe, catalogs and websites, 10 Menus & Venues restaurants, 2 Urban Outfitters franchisee-owned stores and 1 Anthropologie Group franchisee-owned store, as of July 31, 2021. Free People, FP Movement and Urban Outfitters wholesale sell their products through department and specialty stores worldwide, digital businesses and the Company’s Retail segment.

This news release is being made pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Certain matters contained in this release may contain forward-looking statements. When used in this release, the words “project,” “believe,” “plan,” “will,” “anticipate,” “expect” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Any one, or all, of the following factors could cause actual financial results to differ materially from those financial results mentioned in the forward-looking statements: the impacts of public health crises such as the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, overall economic and market conditions and worldwide political events and the resultant impact on consumer spending patterns, the difficulty in predicting and responding to shifts in fashion trends, changes in the level of competitive pricing and promotional activity and other industry factors, the effects of the implementation of the United Kingdom's withdrawal from membership in the European Union (commonly referred to as “Brexit”), including currency fluctuations, economic conditions and legal or regulatory changes, any effects of war, terrorism and civil unrest, natural disasters, severe or unseasonable weather conditions (including as a result of climate change) or public health crises, increases in labor costs, increases in raw material costs, availability of suitable retail space for expansion, timing of store openings, risks associated with international expansion, seasonal fluctuations in gross sales, response to new concepts, our ability to integrate acquisitions, risks associated with digital sales, our ability to maintain and expand our digital sales channels, any material disruptions or security breaches with respect to our technology systems, the departure of one or more key senior executives, import risks (including any shortage of transportation capacities or delays at ports), changes to U.S. and foreign trade policies (including the enactment of tariffs, border adjustment taxes or increases in duties or quotas), the closing or disruption of, or any damage to, any of our distribution centers, our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, failure of our manufacturers and third-party vendors to comply with our social compliance program, risks related to environmental, social and governance activities, changes in our effective income tax rate, changes in accounting standards and subjective assumptions, regulatory changes and legal matters and other risks identified in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements even if experience or future changes make it clear that actual results may differ materially from any projected results expressed or implied therein.



(Tables follow)

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Three Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net sales $ 1,157,725 $ 803,266 $ 962,329 Cost of sales 722,460 565,228 646,454 Gross profit 435,265 238,038 315,875 Selling, general and administrative expenses 269,412 168,619 237,814 Income from operations 165,853 69,419 78,061 Other (loss) income, net (1,797 ) (533 ) 3,498 Income before income taxes 164,056 68,886 81,559 Income tax expense 36,794 34,486 21,239 Net income $ 127,262 $ 34,400 $ 60,320 Net income per common share: Basic $ 1.29 $ 0.35 $ 0.61 Diluted $ 1.28 $ 0.35 $ 0.61 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 98,315,441 97,778,749 99,095,562 Diluted 99,601,292 98,104,918 99,602,465 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales 62.4 % 70.4 % 67.2 % Gross profit 37.6 % 29.6 % 32.8 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 23.3 % 21.0 % 24.7 % Income from operations 14.3 % 8.6 % 8.1 % Other (loss) income, net (0.1 %) (0.0 %) 0.4 % Income before income taxes 14.2 % 8.6 % 8.5 % Income tax expense 3.2 % 4.3 % 2.2 % Net income 11.0 % 4.3 % 6.3 %

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations

(amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2019 Net sales $ 2,085,140 $ 1,391,749 $ 1,826,742 Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 1,349,224 1,127,340 1,241,811 Store impairment — 14,528 — Gross profit 735,916 249,881 584,931 Selling, general and administrative expenses 496,560 379,197 466,850 Income (loss) from operations 239,356 (129,316 ) 118,081 Other (loss) income, net (1,952 ) (371 ) 6,178 Income (loss) before income taxes 237,404 (129,687 ) 124,259 Income tax expense (benefit) 56,595 (25,645 ) 31,354 Net income (loss) $ 180,809 $ (104,042 ) $ 92,905 Net income (loss) per common share: Basic $ 1.84 $ (1.06 ) $ 0.91 Diluted $ 1.82 $ (1.06 ) $ 0.91 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 98,213,555 97,843,796 101,722,244 Diluted 99,463,468 97,843,796 102,427,040 AS A PERCENTAGE OF NET SALES Net sales 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Cost of sales (excluding store impairment) 64.7 % 81.0 % 68.0 % Store impairment — 1.0 % — Gross profit 35.3 % 18.0 % 32.0 % Selling, general and administrative expenses 23.8 % 27.3 % 25.5 % Income (loss) from operations 11.5 % (9.3 %) 6.5 % Other (loss) income, net (0.1 %) (0.0 %) 0.3 % Income (loss) before income taxes 11.4 % (9.3 %) 6.8 % Income tax expense (benefit) 2.7 % (1.8 %) 1.7 % Net income (loss) 8.7 % (7.5 %) 5.1 %

URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(amounts in thousands, except share data)

(unaudited)

July 31, January 31, July 31, July 31, 2021 2021 2020 2019 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 464,811 $ 395,635 $ 662,860 $ 162,018 Marketable securities 156,982 174,695 501 171,398 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for doubtful accounts

of $1,302, $4,028, $4,123 and $939, respectively 94,402 89,952 60,441 95,131 Inventory 483,148 389,618 351,771 440,087 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 196,070 173,432 195,393 131,763 Total current assets 1,395,413 1,223,332 1,270,966 1,000,397 Property and equipment, net 1,047,751 967,422 889,126 867,434 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,068,919 1,114,762 1,134,678 1,085,543 Marketable securities 113,249 123,662 9,216 78,857 Deferred income taxes and other assets 117,556 117,167 121,292 105,814 Total Assets $ 3,742,888 $ 3,546,345 $ 3,425,278 $ 3,138,045 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 240,245 $ 237,386 $ 207,261 $ 181,955 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 243,338 254,703 270,326 209,072 Accrued expenses, accrued compensation and other

current liabilities 462,782 414,043 293,629 235,106 Total current liabilities 946,365 906,132 771,216 626,133 Non-current portion of operating lease liabilities 1,030,212 1,074,009 1,102,250 1,090,623 Long-term debt — — 120,000 — Deferred rent and other liabilities 96,891 88,846 81,219 59,885 Total Liabilities 2,073,468 2,068,987 2,074,685 1,776,641 Shareholders’ equity: Preferred shares; $.0001 par value, 10,000,000 shares

authorized, none issued — — — — Common shares; $.0001 par value, 200,000,000 shares

authorized, 98,357,090, 97,815,985, 97,779,586 and

97,965,012 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 10 10 10 10 Additional paid-in-capital 26,581 19,360 9,956 — Retained earnings 1,655,917 1,475,108 1,369,830 1,398,681 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (13,088 ) (17,120 ) (29,203 ) (37,287 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 1,669,420 1,477,358 1,350,593 1,361,404 Total Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity $ 3,742,888 $ 3,546,345 $ 3,425,278 $ 3,138,045



URBAN OUTFITTERS, INC.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(amounts in thousands)

(unaudited)

Six Months Ended July 31, 2021 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 180,809 $ (104,042 ) $ 92,905 Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 51,223 53,388 55,395 Non-cash lease expense 95,097 97,655 94,173 (Benefit) provision for deferred income taxes (1,275 ) (17,074 ) 1,107 Share-based compensation expense 11,968 11,257 11,461 Store impairment — 14,528 — Loss on disposition of property and equipment, net 121 679 593 Changes in assets and liabilities: Receivables (4,349 ) 27,912 (15,032 ) Inventory (93,049 ) 58,002 (71,899 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets 4,272 (62,170 ) (23,121 ) Payables, accrued expenses and other liabilities 61,586 94,196 16,009 Operating lease liabilities (111,210 ) (59,115 ) (100,338 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 195,193 115,216 61,253 Cash flows from investing activities: Cash paid for property and equipment (105,624 ) (72,103 ) (116,465 ) Cash paid for marketable securities (165,927 ) (92,949 ) (235,094 ) Sales and maturities of marketable securities 148,582 383,056 320,411 Net cash (used in) provided by investing activities (122,969 ) 218,004 (31,148 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Borrowings under debt — 220,000 — Repayments of debt — (100,000 ) — Proceeds from the exercise of stock options 2,816 — 974 Share repurchases related to share repurchase program — (7,036 ) (217,421 ) Share repurchases related to taxes for share-based awards (7,562 ) (3,742 ) (5,429 ) Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities (4,746 ) 109,222 (221,876 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents 1,698 (1,421 ) (4,471 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 69,176 441,021 (196,242 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 395,635 221,839 358,260 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $ 464,811 $ 662,860 $ 162,018

