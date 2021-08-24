Toll Brothers Reports FY 2021 3rd Quarter Results

FORT WASHINGTON, Pa., Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) (TollBrothers.com), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced results for its third quarter ended July 31, 2021.



FY 2021’s Third Quarter Financial Highlights (Compared to FY 2020's Third Quarter):

Net income and earnings per share were $234.9 million and $1.87 per share diluted, compared to net income of $114.8 million and $0.90 per share diluted in FY 2020’s third quarter.

Pre-tax income was $303.4 million, compared to $151.9 million in FY 2020’s third quarter.

Home sales revenues were $2.23 billion, up 37% compared to FY 2020’s third quarter; delivered homes were 2,597, up 28%.

Net signed contract value was $2.98 billion, up 35% compared to FY 2020’s third quarter; contracted homes were 3,154, up 11%. Net signed contracts, in both dollars and units, were third quarter records.

Backlog value was $9.44 billion at third quarter end, up 55% compared to FY 2020’s third quarter; homes in backlog were 10,661, up 47%. Quarter-end backlog, in both dollars and units, were all-time records.

Home sales gross margin was 22.7%, compared to FY 2020’s third quarter home sales gross margin of 21.0%.

Adjusted home sales gross margin, which excludes interest and inventory write-downs, was 25.6%, compared to FY 2020’s third quarter adjusted home sales gross margin of 23.9%.

SG&A, as a percentage of home sales revenues, was 10.5%, compared to 11.9% in FY 2020’s third quarter.

Income from operations was $276.7 million.

Other income, income from unconsolidated entities, and gross margin from land sales and other was $29.1 million.

Douglas C. Yearley, Jr., chairman and chief executive officer, stated: “We are very pleased with our third quarter performance. Home sales revenues were up 37%,and pre-tax income and earnings per share more than doubled compared to one year ago. We are benefiting from our strategy of broadening our product lines, price points and geographies as we continue to grow our business, drive price, expand margins and improve our capital efficiency.

“Demand continues to be very strong. Net signed contracts were up 35% in dollars to approximately $3 billion compared to the prior year period. The housing market is being driven by many strong fundamentals, including low mortgage rates, favorable millennial-driven demographics, a decade of pent-up demand, low new home supply, and a tight resale market. We expect strong and sustainable demand for our homes in the years to come.

“Our deep land position provides a solid foundation for growth, with 340 communities projected by FYE 2021 and an additional 10% community count growth in fiscal 2022. Our record backlog, our focus on capital and operating efficiency, and the continued strength of the housing market give us confidence that our full FY 2022 margins will significantly exceed the strong margins we project for our FY 2021 fourth quarter and that our return on beginning equity will exceed 20% in FY 2022 and beyond.”

Fourth Quarter and FY 2021 Financial Guidance: Fourth Quarter Full Fiscal Year 2021 Deliveries 3,450 units 10,100 units Average Delivered Price per Home $840,000 $830,000 Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 25.6 % 24.9 % SG&A, as a Percentage of Home Sales Revenues 9.8 % 11.3 % Quarter-End Community Count 340 340 Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land Sales

and Other $40 million $140 million Tax Rate 26.0 % 24.6 %





Financial Highlights for the three months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited): 2021 2020 Net Income $234.9 million, or $1.87 per share diluted $114.8 million, or $0.90 per share diluted Pre-Tax Income $303.4 million $151.9 million Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments $13.2 million $6.7 million Home Sales Revenues $2.23 billion and 2,597 units $1.63 billion and 2,022 units Net Signed Contracts $2.98 billion and 3,154 units $2.21 billion and 2,833 units Net Signed Contracts per Community 10.2 units 8.5 units Quarter-End Backlog $9.44 billion and 10,661 units $6.09 billion and 7,239 units Average Price per Home in Backlog $885,200 $840,600 Home Sales Gross Margin 22.7 % 21.0 % Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin 25.6 % 23.9 % Interest Included in Home Sales Cost of Revenues, as a percentage of Home

Sales Revenues 2.2 % 2.5 % SG&A, as a percentage of Home Sales Revenues 10.5 % 11.9 % Income from Operations $276.7 million, or 12.3% of total revenues $149.6 million, or 9.1% of total revenues Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and Gross Margin from Land

Sales and Other $29.1 million $3.6 million Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Signed Contracts in Quarter 3.1 % 8.0 % Quarterly Cancellations as a Percentage of Beginning-Quarter Backlog 1.0 % 3.8 %





Financial Highlights for the nine months ended July 31, 2021 and 2020 (unaudited): 2021 2020 Net Income $459.3 million, or $3.63 per share diluted $247.3 million, or $1.87 per share diluted Pre-Tax Income* $600.6 million $319.9 million Pre-Tax Inventory Impairments $16.0 million $21.9 million Home Sales Revenues $5.48 billion and 6,645 units $4.44 billion and 5,556 units Net Signed Contracts $8.54 billion and 9,515 units $5.26 billion and 6,525 units Income from Operations $580.2 million, or 10.1% of total revenues $289.7 million, or 6.4% of total revenues Other Income, Income from Unconsolidated Entities, and

Land Sales Gross Profit $100.7 million $39.9 million

*Pre-tax income in the nine months ended July 31, 2021 includes charges of $35.2 million for the early retirement of debt.

Additional Information:

The Company ended its FY 2021 third quarter with approximately $946 million in cash and cash equivalents, compared to $1.37 billion at FYE 2020 and $715 million at FY 2021’s second quarter end. At FY 2021 third quarter end, the Company also had $1.79 billion available under its $1.905 billion bank revolving credit facility, substantially all of which is scheduled to mature in November 2025.

On July 23, 2021, the Company paid its quarterly dividend of $0.17 per share to shareholders of record at the close of business on July 9, 2021.

Stockholders' Equity at FY 2021 third quarter end was $5.03 billion, compared to $4.88 billion at FYE 2020.

FY 2021's third quarter-end book value per share was $41.34 per share, compared to $38.53 at FYE 2020.

The Company ended its FY 2021 third quarter with a debt-to-capital ratio of 41.6%, compared to 42.2% at FY 2021’s second quarter end and 44.8% at FYE 2020. The Company ended FY 2021’s third quarter with a net debt-to-capital ratio (1) of 33.1%, compared to 35.6% at FY 2021’s second quarter end, and 33.3% at FYE 2020.

of 33.1%, compared to 35.6% at FY 2021’s second quarter end, and 33.3% at FYE 2020. The Company ended FY 2021’s third quarter with approximately 79,500 lots owned and optioned, compared to 74,500 one quarter earlier, and 61,400 one year earlier. Approximately 47% or 37,500, of these lots were owned, of which approximately 17,800 lots, including those in backlog, were substantially improved.

In the third quarter of FY 2021, the Company spent approximately $200.9 million on land to purchase approximately 2,138 lots.

The Company ended FY 2021’s third quarter with 314 selling communities, compared to 320 at FY 2021’s second quarter end and 323 at FY 2020’s third quarter end.

The Company repurchased approximately 1.7 million shares of its common stock during the quarter at an average price of $57.66 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $95.4 million. In the nine months ended July 31, 2021, the Company repurchased approximately 5.7 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $48.37 per share for an aggregate purchase price of approximately $275.1 million.

On August, 24, 2021, the Company announced a strategic partnership with Equity Residential to selectively acquire and develop sites for new rental apartment communities in metro Boston, MA; Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Denver, CO; Orange County/San Diego, CA; Seattle, WA, and Dallas-Fort Worth, TX.

(1) See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures” below for more information on the calculation of the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Amounts in thousands) July 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 (Unaudited) ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 946,097 $ 1,370,944 Inventory 8,293,280 7,658,906 Property, construction and office equipment, net 304,013 316,125 Receivables, prepaid expenses and other assets 865,133 956,294 Mortgage loans held for sale 183,268 231,797 Customer deposits held in escrow 86,928 77,291 Investments in unconsolidated entities 550,432 430,701 Income taxes receivable 34,908 23,675 $ 11,264,059 $ 11,065,733 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Liabilities: Loans payable $ 1,036,632 $ 1,147,955 Senior notes 2,403,576 2,661,718 Mortgage company loan facility 148,655 148,611 Customer deposits 632,483 459,406 Accounts payable 552,998 411,397 Accrued expenses 1,199,204 1,110,196 Income taxes payable 206,608 198,974 Total liabilities 6,180,156 6,138,257 Equity: Stockholders’ Equity Common stock 1,529 1,529 Additional paid-in capital 712,259 717,272 Retained earnings 5,566,562 5,164,086 Treasury stock, at cost (1,241,582 ) (1,000,454 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,855 ) (7,198 ) Total stockholders' equity 5,034,913 4,875,235 Noncontrolling interest 48,990 52,241 Total equity 5,083,903 4,927,476 $ 11,264,059 $ 11,065,733





TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data and percentages)

(Unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 $ % $ % $ % $ % Revenues: Home sales $ 2,234,365 $ 1,627,812 $ 5,481,329 $ 4,441,383 Land sales and other 21,116 23,677 267,652 90,609 2,255,481 1,651,489 5,748,981 4,531,992 Cost of revenues: Home sales 1,726,124 77.3% 1,286,108 79.0% 4,282,410 78.1% 3,540,208 79.7% Land sales and other 18,709 88.6% 22,259 94.0% 222,534 83.1% 80,959 89.3% 1,744,833 1,308,367 4,504,944 3,621,167 Gross margin - home sales 508,241 22.7% 341,704 21.0% 1,198,919 21.9% 901,175 20.3% Gross margin - land sales and other 2,407 11.4% 1,418 6.0% 45,118 16.9% 9,650 10.7% Selling, general and administrative expenses 233,915 10.5% $ 193,477 11.9% 663,824 12.1% 621,136 14.0% Income from operations 276,733 149,645 580,213 289,689 Other: Income (loss) from unconsolidated entities 16,636 (2,566 28,313 5,304 Other income - net 10,026 4,786 27,311 24,917 Expenses related to early retirement of debt — — (35,211 — Income before income taxes 303,395 151,865 600,626 319,910 Income tax provision 68,463 37,104 141,329 72,603 Net income $ 234,932 $ 114,761 $ 459,297 $ 247,307 Per share: Basic earnings $ 1.90 $ 0.91 $ 3.68 $ 1.89 Diluted earnings $ 1.87 $ 0.90 $ 3.63 $ 1.87 Cash dividend declared $ 0.17 $ 0.11 $ 0.45 $ 0.33 Weighted-average number of shares: Basic 123,826 126,722 124,727 131,024 Diluted 125,610 127,399 126,390 132,032 Effective tax rate 22.6% 24.4% 23.5% 22.7%





TOLL BROTHERS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SUPPLEMENTAL DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

(unaudited) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Inventory impairment charges recognized: Cost of home sales - land owned/controlled for future communities $ 13,150 $ 6,690 $ 14,897 $ 21,634 Cost of home sales - operating communities — — 1,100 300 $ 13,150 $ 6,690 $ 15,997 $ 21,934 Depreciation and amortization $ 20,757 $ 16,415 $ 53,938 $ 46,700 Interest incurred $ 37,398 $ 41,794 $ 117,112 $ 131,547 Interest expense: Charged to home sales cost of sales $ 49,995 $ 40,467 $ 127,412 $ 111,278 Charged to land sales and other cost of sales 1,065 2,820 3,482 4,124 Charged to other income - net — — — 2,440 $ 51,060 $ 43,287 $ 130,894 $ 117,842 Home sites controlled: July 31,

2021 July 31,

2020 Owned 37,493 35,289 Optioned 42,024 26,151 79,517 61,440

Inventory at July 31, 2021 and October 31, 2020 consisted of the following (amounts in thousands):

July 31,

2021 October 31,

2020 Land and land development costs $ 2,126,699 $ 2,094,775 Construction in progress 5,423,110 4,848,647 Sample homes 325,512 398,053 Land deposits and costs of future development 417,959 317,431 $ 8,293,280 $ 7,658,906

Toll Brothers operates in two segments: Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill ("City Living"). Within Traditional Home Building, the Company operates in the following five geographic segments, with current operations in the states listed below:

North: Connecticut, Delaware, Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York

Mid-Atlantic: Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Tennessee and Virginia

South: Florida, South Carolina and Texas

Mountain: Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada and Utah

Pacific: California, Oregon and Washington



Three Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES North 552 412 $ 402.9 $ 290.4 $ 729,900 $ 704,900 Mid-Atlantic 361 305 276.9 201.3 $ 766,900 $ 659,900 South 435 410 291.7 276.3 $ 670,600 $ 674,000 Mountain 755 612 553.2 425.4 $ 732,700 $ 695,100 Pacific 386 263 524.0 406.4 $ 1,357,500 $ 1,545,300 Traditional Home Building 2,489 2,002 2,048.7 1,599.8 $ 823,100 $ 799,100 City Living 108 20 184.1 26.4 $ 1,704,600 $ 1,318,300 Corporate and other 1.6 1.6 Total home sales 2,597 2,022 2,234.4 1,627.8 $ 860,400 $ 805,000 Land sales and other 21.1 23.7 Total consolidated $ 2,255.5 $ 1,651.5 CONTRACTS North 539 620 $ 450.5 $ 428.0 $ 835,700 $ 690,400 Mid-Atlantic 361 478 314.7 334.5 $ 871,900 $ 699,800 South 736 538 585.6 344.1 $ 795,600 $ 639,500 Mountain 956 801 846.5 561.8 $ 885,500 $ 701,400 Pacific 517 393 713.4 536.7 $ 1,380,000 $ 1,365,600 Traditional Home Building 3,109 2,830 2,910.7 2,205.1 $ 936,200 $ 779,200 City Living 45 3 69.0 8.8 $ 1,533,300 $ 2,936,000 Total consolidated 3,154 2,833 $ 2,979.7 $ 2,213.9 $ 944,700 $ 781,500 BACKLOG North 1,880 1,885 $ 1,525.5 $ 1,325.5 $ 811,400 $ 703,200 Mid-Atlantic 1,218 954 1,077.7 707.5 $ 884,800 $ 741,600 South 2,408 1,302 1,786.2 930.7 $ 741,800 $ 714,800 Mountain 3,539 1,888 2,826.8 1,408.8 $ 798,800 $ 746,200 Pacific 1,563 1,129 2,138.9 1,581.6 $ 1,368,500 $ 1,400,900 Traditional Home Building 10,608 7,158 9,355.1 5,954.1 $ 881,900 $ 831,800 City Living 53 81 82.4 131.1 $ 1,554,100 $ 1,617,900 Total consolidated 10,661 7,239 $ 9,437.5 $ 6,085.2 $ 885,200 $ 840,600





Nine Months Ended

July 31, Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 REVENUES North 1,565 1,254 $ 1,106.2 $ 840.5 $ 706,800 $ 670,300 Mid-Atlantic 892 848 659.1 556.6 $ 738,900 $ 656,400 South 1,184 1,032 788.8 690.8 $ 666,200 $ 669,400 Mountain 1,885 1,518 1,363.0 1,026.0 $ 723,100 $ 675,900 Pacific 959 819 1,313.7 1,225.1 $ 1,369,900 $ 1,495,800 Traditional Home Building 6,485 5,471 5,230.8 4,339.0 $ 806,600 $ 793,100 City Living 160 85 249.9 103.0 $ 1,561,900 $ 1,211,800 Corporate and other 0.6 (0.6 ) Total home sales 6,645 5,556 5,481.3 4,441.4 $ 824,900 $ 799,400 Land sales 267.7 90.6 Total consolidated $ 5,749.0 $ 4,532.0 CONTRACTS North 1,539 1,397 $ 1,261.6 $ 985.0 $ 819,800 $ 705,100 Mid-Atlantic 1,120 1,014 966.1 723.9 $ 862,600 $ 713,900 South 2,104 1,286 1,536.2 861.8 $ 730,100 $ 670,100 Mountain 3,150 1,800 2,518.3 1,281.3 $ 799,500 $ 711,800 Pacific 1,478 974 2,065.1 1,320.5 $ 1,397,200 $ 1,355,700 Traditional Home Building 9,391 6,471 8,347.3 5,172.5 $ 888,900 $ 799,300 City Living 124 54 193.3 83.9 $ 1,558,900 $ 1,553,700 Total consolidated 9,515 6,525 $ 8,540.6 $ 5,256.4 $ 897,600 $ 805,600

Unconsolidated entities:

Information related to revenues and contracts of entities in which we have an interest for the three-month and nine-month periods ended July 31, 2021 and 2020, and for backlog at July 31, 2021 and 2020 is as follows:

Units $ (Millions) Average Price Per Unit $ 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Three months ended July 31, Revenues 10 9 $ 27.6 $ 35.6 $ 2,755,000 $ 3,957,900 Contracts 6 2 $ 18.0 $ 7.0 $ 2,997,800 $ 3,510,600 Nine months ended July 31, Revenues 26 41 $ 71.2 $ 127.0 $ 2,738,300 $ 3,098,200 Contracts 25 17 $ 71.8 $ 57.5 $ 2,871,900 $ 3,381,900 Backlog at July 31, 3 2 $ 10.6 $ 6.8 $ 3,528,800 $ 3,390,600

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES

This press release contains, and Company management’s discussion of the results presented in this press release may include, information about the Company’s adjusted homes sales gross margin and the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio.

These two measures are non-GAAP financial measures which are not calculated in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP financial measures, and may be different from non-GAAP measures used by other companies in the home building business.

The Company’s management considers these non-GAAP financial measures as we make operating and strategic decisions and evaluate our performance, including against other home builders that may use similar non-GAAP financial measures. The Company’s management believes these non-GAAP financial measures are useful to investors in understanding our operations and leverage and may be helpful in comparing the Company to other home builders to the extent they provide similar information.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin

The following table reconciles the Company’s homes sales gross margin as a percentage of homes sale revenues (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s adjusted homes sales gross margin (a non-GAAP financial measure). Adjusted homes sales gross margin is calculated as (i) homes sales gross margin plus interest recognized in homes sales cost of revenues plus inventory write-downs recognized in home sales cost of revenues divided by (ii) homes sale revenues.

Adjusted Home Sales Gross Margin Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) Three Months Ended

July 31, Nine Months Ended

July 31, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues - homes sales $ 2,234,365 $ 1,627,812 $ 5,481,329 $ 4,441,383 Cost of revenues - home sales 1,726,124 1,286,108 4,282,410 3,540,208 Home sales gross margin 508,241 341,704 1,198,919 901,175 Add: Interest recognized in cost of revenues - home sales 49,995 40,467 127,412 111,278 Inventory write-downs 13,150 6,690 15,997 21,934 Adjusted homes sales gross margin $ 571,386 $ 388,861 $ 1,342,328 $ 1,034,387 Homes sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 22.7 % 21.0 % 21.9 % 20.3 % Adjusted home sales gross margin as a percentage of home sale revenues 25.6 % 23.9 % 24.5 % 23.3 %

The Company’s management believes adjusted home sales gross margin is a useful financial measure to investors because it allows them to evaluate the performance of our home building operations without the often varying effects of capitalized interest costs and inventory impairments. The use of adjusted home sales gross margin also assists the Company’s management in assessing the profitability of our home building operations and making strategic decisions regarding community location and product mix.

Forward-looking Adjusted Homes Sales Gross Margin

The Company has not provided projected fourth quarter and full FY 2021 homes sales gross margin or a GAAP reconciliation for forward-looking adjusted homes sales gross margin because such measure cannot be provided without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis, since inventory write-downs are based on future activity and observation and therefore cannot be projected for the fourth quarter and full FY 2021. The variability of these charges may have a potentially unpredictable, and potentially significant, impact on our fourth quarter and full FY 2021 homes sales gross margin.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio

The following table reconciles the Company’s ratio of debt to capital (calculated in accordance with GAAP) to the Company’s net debt-to-capital ratio (a non-GAAP financial measure). The net debt-to-capital ratio is calculated as (i) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents divided by (ii) total debt minus mortgage warehouse loans minus cash and cash equivalents plus stockholders’ equity.

Net Debt-to-Capital Ratio Reconciliation

(Amounts in thousands, except percentages) July 31, 2021 April 30, 2021 October 31, 2020 Loans payable $ 1,036,632 $ 1,033,165 $ 1,147,955 Senior notes 2,403,576 2,403,163 2,661,718 Mortgage company loan facility 148,655 146,932 148,611 Total debt 3,588,863 3,583,260 3,958,284 Total stockholders' equity 5,034,913 4,913,070 4,875,235 Total capital $ 8,623,776 $ 8,496,330 $ 8,833,519 Ratio of debt-to-capital 41.6 % 42.2 % 44.8 % Total debt $ 3,588,863 $ 3,583,260 $ 3,958,284 Less: Mortgage company loan facility (148,655 ) (146,932 ) (148,611 ) Cash and cash equivalents (946,097 ) (714,968 ) (1,370,944 ) Total net debt 2,494,111 2,721,360 2,438,729 Total stockholders' equity 5,034,913 4,913,070 4,875,235 Total net capital $ 7,529,024 $ 7,634,430 $ 7,313,964 Net debt-to-capital ratio 33.1 % 35.6 % 33.3 %

The Company’s management uses the net debt-to-capital ratio as an indicator of its overall leverage and believes it is a useful financial measure to investors in understanding the leverage employed in the Company’s operations.

