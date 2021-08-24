ACR Webinar: Reproductive Health & Rheumatic Disease

Atlanta, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rheumatic diseases are lifelong conditions that affect over 54 million Americans, often during their childbearing years. Rheumatic diseases disproportionately impact women and certain rheumatic diseases are more prevalent in minority populations than they are in the general population.

On Tuesday, September 14, 2021, at 7pm EDT, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) and its Simple Tasks campaign will host a FREE webinar for patients, health care professionals, media and the general public on reproductive health and rheumatic disease. Attendees can expect discussion and resources from a panel of leading experts in rheumatology care, reproductive health, and parenting.



To register for the webinar, please visit rheum4you.org.



During the 90-minute webinar, experts will cover:

Family planning with rheumatic disease , including fertility, contraception, male reproductive health, treatment considerations for men and women, and medication compatibility.

, including fertility, contraception, male reproductive health, treatment considerations for men and women, and medication compatibility. Pregnancy and rheumatic disease , including the impact of pregnancy on rheumatic disease, the role of the rheumatology provider in your care during pregnancy, genetic factors, and medication compatibility.

, including the impact of pregnancy on rheumatic disease, the role of the rheumatology provider in your care during pregnancy, genetic factors, and medication compatibility. Parenting with rheumatic disease , including tips for managing the treatment of a child with rheumatic disease, parenting while managing a chronic disease, breastfeeding, compatible medications, and occupational and physical therapy tips for caring for your child.

Panelists:

Dr. Lisa Sammaritano – Professor of Clinical Medicine at Weill Cornell Medicine, Attending Physician at the Hospital for Special Surgery, and Director of the Rheumatology Reproductive Health Program at the Barbara Volcker Center

Dr. Arthur Kavanaugh – Professor of Medicine at the University of California, San Diego

Dr. Megan Clowse – Associate Professor of Medicine, Division of Rheumatology & Immunology, Director of the Duke Autoimmunity in Pregnancy Clinic

Rebecca Gillett – Occupational Therapist, MS OTR/L, Arthritis Foundation Director of Content Strategy & Planning and “Live Yes with Arthritis” Podcast Host

Mariah Leach – Founder of Mamas Facing Forward

Webinar Moderator:

Cheryl Crow – Occupational Therapist, OTR/L and Founder of “Arthritis Life” multi-media platform and Podcast Host

Founded in 1934, the American College of Rheumatology (ACR) is a not-for-profit, professional association committed to advancing the specialty of rheumatology that serves over 7,700 physicians, health professionals, and scientists worldwide. In doing so, the ACR offers education, research, advocacy and practice management support to help its members continue their innovative work and provide quality patient care. Rheumatology professionals are experts in the diagnosis, management and treatment of more than 100 different types of arthritis and rheumatic diseases.