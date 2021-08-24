Firm Capital Apartment REIT Announces Voting Results at Annual and Special Meeting

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (the “Trust”), (TSXV: FCA.UN), (TSXV: FCA.U) is pleased to report that at the annual and special meeting (the “Meeting”) of unitholders held earlier today, all trustee nominees were elected as trustees of the Trust, as follows:



Nominee Votes

“For” % Votes

“For” Votes

“No” % Votes

“No” Votes

“Withhold” % Votes

“Withhold” Geoffrey Bledin 2,855,615 99.69% - - 9,034 0.31% Eli Dadouch 2,855,615 99.69% - - 9,034 0.31% Pat Di Capo 2,855,445 99.68% - - 9,204 0.32% Sandy Poklar 2,855,445 99.68% - - 9,204 0.32% Keith L. Ray 2,855,445 99.68% - - 9,204 0.32% Valentina Kalyk 2,855,615 99.69% - - 9,034 0.31% Howard Smuschkowitz 2,855,615 99.69% - - 9,034 0.31% Jonathan Mair 2,858,779 99.80% 5,870 0.20% Robert Parker 2,858,779 99.80% 5,870 0.20%

In addition, all other items including the re-appointment of auditors and the re-approval of the unit option plan were also approved, the details of which are contained in the Report on Voting Results regarding the Meeting filed by the Trust on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

ABOUT FIRM CAPITAL APARTMENT REAL ESTATE INVESTMENT TRUST

Firm Capital Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust is a U.S. focused real estate investment trust that pursues multi-residential income producing real estate and related debt investments on both a wholly owned and joint venture basis. The Trust has ownership interests in a total of 1,846 apartment units diversely located in Florida, Connecticut, Texas, New York, New Jersey, Georgia and Maryland.

Neither the Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION

Certain information in this news release constitutes forward-looking statements under applicable securities law. Any statements that are contained in this news release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “may”, “should”, “anticipate”, “expect”, “intend” and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this press release include statements relating to the timing and amount of Trust Units and Debentures that may be acquired under the normal course issuer bid and the Trust's future business plans. Forward-looking statements necessarily involve known and unknown risks, including, without limitation, risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse factors affecting the U.S. real estate market generally or those specific markets in which the Trust holds properties; volatility of real estate prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favourable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; the ability of the Trust to implement its business strategies; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations and other risks, including those described in the Trust’s public disclosure documents filed on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Additional information about the Trust is available at www.firmcapital.com or www.sedar.com.