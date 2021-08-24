Analyst Hub Announces Partnership with 22V Research

NEW YORK, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Analyst Hub is proud to announce a partnership with 22V Research. After almost 20 years, Dennis DeBusschere has left Evercore ISI to start 22V Research, an independent research boutique focused on investment strategy, quant research, Washington policy, technical analysis, and economic projections. DeBusschere will partner with Analyst Hub who will provide proprietary publishing and distribution technology tools as well as compliance, sales, back office, and branding services that will help scale the new firm quicker and more efficiently than building everything in-house.



DeBusschere is assembling the 22V Research Team that currently includes Gerard MacDonell, formerly at Point72 Asset Management, Kim Wallace, the former Deputy Undersecretary for Legislature Affairs for the U.S. Department of the Treasury, as well as Brian Herlihy and Colin Crowley both formerly at Evercore ISI.

“We could not be happier that we decided to partner with Analyst Hub to provide the publishing and distribution technology, compliance and back-office support to help us scale 22V quicker and more efficiently than if we decided to hire and build it all out ourselves,” said Dennis DeBusschere, President of 22V Research. “The people they employ and technology tools they provide are truly best in class. They have built a platform that empowers the content creator to own their own business and become a profit center -vs- at a bank having the research department bundled inside a trading and banking business it can be hard to determine which content creators are cost or profit centers.”

22V Research will be headquartered in New York. The company name was derived in reverence to his late father, Dave DeBusschere, the two-time New York Knicks NBA Champion, and member of the 1983 NBA Hall of Fame class. The “V” stands for victory.

DeBusschere is hoping to move away from the typical, large-institution model driven by what he calls “consumption points” whereby each client interaction is meticulously tallied and can make a phone call seem like a transaction. He says he hopes for a more complete relationship with clients driven by which subscription tier they sign up for. You can learn more about 22V Research at https://22vresearch.com.

“We are thrilled to be launching 22V Research and adding Dennis’ team to the platform,” said Mike Kronenberg, CEO of Analyst Hub. “His expertise, experience, and team are incredible, and we’re excited to help him focus on providing unparalleled insights to investors while our team handles his technology, distribution, compliance, back office and many other needs.”

About Analyst Hub: Since 2018 Analyst Hub has facilitated the launch of dozens of Independent Research Provider businesses and supports their ongoing operations providing technology and infrastructure that includes publishing tools, institutional CRM distribution and subscriber analytics, institutional compliance, a high touch experienced sales team, market data access, branding services, website design and hosting, social media management and much more.

