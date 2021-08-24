Peppermint Technologies Inc. has been approved for sale by Rethink and Diversify Securities Inc.

SASKATOON, Saskatchewan, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Peppermint Technologies Inc. along with Rethink and Diversify Securities Inc. (“R&D”) are pleased to jointly announce that Peppermint Technologies Inc. has been approved for sale by R&D dealing representatives in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Prince Edward Island.



About Peppermint Technologies Inc.

Peppermint Technologies Inc. is a software development start up located in Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. They are the developers of the MYNTIX™ Mobile Learning Platform. With the MYNTIX™ platform, companies improve training outcomes while saving time and money through the delivery of automated, short learning modules via text or email. MYNTIX™ brings training to employees in a way that integrates learning into their daily work lives, allowing them to effectively practice their new skills on the job. Current clients operate within a wide array of industries doing business throughout North America. Peppermint Technologies Inc. is an Eligible Technology Startup Business (ESB) within the Saskatchewan Technology Startup Incentive Program (STSI) which provides a 45% tax credit to eligible Saskatchewan investors.

About Rethink & Diversify Securities Inc.

Rethink Diversify Securities Inc. is a Canadian Exempt Market Dealer with its head office located in Saskatoon, SK. R&D has over 45 dealing representatives across British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and Prince Edward Island and offers exempt market alternative structured investments to qualified investors.

