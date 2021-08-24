VitalHub Increases Q2 2021 Revenue to $5.8M While Continuing to Improve on Financial Metrics Across the Business

TORONTO, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VitalHub Corp. (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) (TSXV: VHI) announced today it has filed its Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis report for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 with the Canadian securities authorities. These documents may be viewed under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.



When asked to comment on the results, VitalHub CEO Dan Matlow said,

“With the constraints of COVID-19 in the background, we are very happy with the progress of the Company over the last 4 quarters. With the acquisition of Alamac Limited, our Annual Recurring Revenue (“ARR”) now exceeds a run-rate of $21 million. Notably, over the last four quarters the Company has added over $3.4 million in ARR organically. This represents a 46% growth in organic annual recurring revenue over and above the $8.8 million annual recurring revenue purchased through acquisitions. The Company is approaching our target of 20% Adjusted EBITDA, with 18% Adjusted EBITDA reported in Q2 2021. We continue to work on integrating our acquired companies to generate increased synergies both from a revenue and cost perspective.”

The Company will be holding a conference call via Zoom on August 25, 2021, at 9:00am EST hosted by CEO Dan Matlow and CFO Brian Goffenberg with a Q&A session to follow. To register for the conference call please visit: VitalHub Q2 2021 Conference Call or https://bit.ly/VitalHubQ221.

Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights

Revenue of $5,792,182, an increase of $3,043,287 or 111% from the comparative period in the prior year.

Gross profit as a percentage of revenue for Q2 2021 was 77% compared to 73% in Q2 2020.

ARR (Non-IFRS measure) grew by $3,825,678 ($501,835 or 3.15% organic and $3,323,843 or 20.86% acquisition) to $19,757,306, a 24% sequential growth in Q2 2021 versus Q1 2021.

grew by $3,825,678 ($501,835 or 3.15% organic and $3,323,843 or 20.86% acquisition) to $19,757,306, a 24% sequential growth in Q2 2021 versus Q1 2021. Net (loss) of ($523,400) compared to net income of $179,467 from the comparative period in the prior year.

EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) of $157,114 compared to $705,901 from the comparative period in the prior year.

of $157,114 compared to $705,901 from the comparative period in the prior year. Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) of $1,053,686, or 18% of revenue, compared to $754,262 or 27% of revenue from the comparative period in the prior year.

of $1,053,686, or 18% of revenue, compared to $754,262 or 27% of revenue from the comparative period in the prior year. Cash on hand at June 30, 2021 was $21,043,380 compared to $23,391,946 as at December 31, 2020

Cash provided by operating activities increased by $2,133,665 from $24,543 in Q2 2020 to $2,158,208 in Q2 2021.

Including the acquisition of Alamac subsequent to the quarter, Vitalhub’s ARR now stands at $21,057,306.



Second Quarter 2021 Business Highlights

The Company continues to increase its international presence and cross sell products with additional licensing deals won in Q2 2021 as follows: Licensing of Intouch with Health’s digital health platform with University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire NHS Trust, Multi-year large-scale licensing transaction of Intouch with Health’s Synopsis product with Hampshire Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Five-year licensing contract of Vitalhub’s Treat product to Family Service Toronto, Multi-year license agreement of Intouch with Health’s patient flow solution with Wrightington Wigan and Leigh Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, Multi-year license agreement of Intouch with Health’s digital health platform with University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust to Support New NHS Initiative, Expansion of Transforming Systems’ SHREWD products at East of England region of the National Health Service.





Subsequent to the quarter the Company acquired all of the issued and outstanding shares of Alamac Limited (“Alamac”). Alamac is a UK-based company and provides technological and advisory solutions that assist healthcare organizations across the NHS.



Q2 2021 and 2020 Results

Three months ended Six months ended June 30, 2021 % Revenue June 30, 2020 % Revenue Change June 30, 2021 % Revenue June 30, 2020 % Revenue Change $ $ % $ $ % Revenue 5,792,182 100% 2,748,895 100% 111% 11,115,255 100% 5,518,895 100% 101% Cost of sales 1,321,428 23% 741,550 27% (78%) 2,599,527 23% 1,646,357 30% (58%) Gross Profit 4,470,754 77% 2,007,345 73% 123% 8,515,728 77% 3,872,538 70% 120% Operating Expenses General and administrative 1,077,532 19% 636,188 23% 69% 2,276,451 20% 1,339,470 24% 70% Sales and marketing 917,407 16% 189,296 7% 385% 1,672,037 15% 462,791 8% 261% Research and development 1,294,271 22% 425,497 15% 204% 2,452,444 22% 1,133,056 21% 116% Depreciation 41,342 1% 26,675 1% 55% 74,689 1% 53,363 1% 40% Depreciation of right-of-use assets 67,193 1% 53,386 2% 26% 130,764 1% 106,846 2% 22% Stock based compensation 284,303 5% 41,702 2% 582% 604,080 5% 87,773 2% 588% Foreign currency loss (gain) 127,858 2% 2,102 0% 5982% 192,780 2% (99,329) (2%) (294%) Other Income and Expenses Amortization of intangible assets 546,845 9% 443,238 16% 23% 980,816 9% 886,475 16% 11% Business acquisition, restructuring and integration costs 612,269 11% 6,659 0% 9095% 859,086 8% 255,567 5% 236% Interest expense and accretion (net of interest income) (7,707) (0%) (16,268) (1%) (53%) (18,294) (0%) 7,970 0% (330%) Interest expense from lease liabilities 22,770 0% 19,403 1% 17% 43,381 0% 40,281 1% 8% Loss on disposal of property and equipment 0 0% 0 0% 0% 2,497 0% 0 0% 100% Current income taxes 10,071 0% 0 0% 100% 10,071 0% (16,734) (0%) (160%) Net (loss) income (523,400) (9%) 179,467 7% (392%) (765,074) (7%) (384,991) (7%) 99% EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) 157,114 3% 705,901 26% (78%) 456,354 4% 693,210 13% (34%) Adjusted EBITDA (Non-IFRS measure) 1,053,686 18% 754,262 27% 40% 1,919,519 17% 1,036,550 19% 85% Annualized Recurring Revenue (Non-IFRS measure) 19,757,306 7,491,841 164% 19,757,306 7,491,841 164% Recurring revenue (Non-IFRS Measure) 4,628,927 80% 1,848,889 67% 150% 8,497,284 76% 3,645,783 66% 133%

In addition, VitalHub is pleased to announce that it has entered into a debt settlement arrangement with various individuals in settlement of debts owed of $268,994.25 in connection with the earn out provision as part of the Acquisition of Transforming Systems Ltd. (the “Acquisition”). Further details of the Acquisition are available in the Company’s August 31, 2020, press release. Under the terms, the Company will issue 88,888 common shares of the Company at a price of $3.026 per share

