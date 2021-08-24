FXCM launches Australian single share CFD trading with zero data fees and commissions

SYDNEY, Australia, Aug. 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FXCM Group, LLC (‘FXCM Group’ or ‘FXCM’), the leading international provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, cryptocurrencies and related services, announced the addition of Australian shares to its fast-growing, commission-free^ Single Share CFD offering.

Starting from trade sizes as small as 1/10th of a share, FXCM clients can now speculate on the growth or decline of Australian listed firms without incurring the hefty commission and data subscription fees charged by the majority of trading providers.

The announcement follows FXCM Australia Pty. Limited’s recently launched, ‘Save Money, Sleep Better’ campaign, offering zero rollover fees# to Australian customers trading Stock Indices, Gold and Silver. Over the past year, the firm has focused on expanding its product offering and boosting client service as part of a brand refresh. This new announcement further demonstrates the company’s commitment to delivering a best-in-class service to its clients.

Brendan Callan, CEO of FXCM, said: “The addition of Australian stocks along with our existing AUS200 index will not only benefit our Australian customers, but it will also create more opportunities for our entire global client base. Fractional shares remove a barrier for those who want to invest smaller sums, including underserved individuals who would like to experience trading. This new product complements our Hong Kong, UK, European and US offerings, as we close in on having stock trading available almost 24 hours a day.”

FXCM has won a number of awards in the past year, including the Best Zero Commission* Broker in the ADVFN International Financial Awards 2021, Best FX Platform at the 2021 Online Personal Wealth Awards and Best Forex Trading Platform (Global), Most Trusted Forex Broker (Africa) and Best Value Broker (Europe) at the 2020 Global Forex Awards.

*Award granted to the FXCM Group by ADVFN in March 2021.

^ FXCM can be compensated in several ways, which includes but are not limited to adding a mark-up to the spreads it receives from its liquidity providers, adding a mark-up to rollover, etc. Commission-based pricing is applicable to Active Trader account types.

#Terms and Conditions apply. More details please https://www.fxcm.com/au/no-rollover-campaign/.

About FXCM:

FXCM is a leading provider of online foreign exchange (FX) trading, CFD trading, and related services. Founded in 1999, the company's mission is to provide global traders with access to the world's largest and most liquid market by offering innovative trading tools, hiring excellent trading educators, meeting strict financial standards and striving for the best online trading experience in the market. Clients have the advantage of mobile trading, one-click order execution and trading from real-time charts. In addition, FXCM offers educational courses on FX trading and provides trading tools, proprietary data and premium resources. FXCM Pro provides retail brokers, small hedge funds and emerging market banks access to wholesale execution and liquidity, while providing high and medium frequency funds access to prime brokerage services via FXCM Prime. FXCM is a Leucadia Company.

FXCM Australia Pty. Limited ("FXCM AU"): AFSL 309763. FXCM AU ACN: 121934432.

Forex Capital Markets Limited: FCA registration number 217689 (www.fxcm.com/uk)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

70% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs with this provider.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM EU LTD: CySEC license number 392/20 (www.fxcm.com/eu)

CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage.

Between 74-89% of retail investor accounts lose money when trading CFDs.

You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money.

FXCM South Africa (PTY) Ltd: FSP No 46534 (www.fxcm.com/za).

FXCM Markets Limited: (www.fxcm.com/markets). FXCM Markets is not required to hold any financial services license or authorization in Bermuda to offer its products and services.

