Around 55+ key companies are developing therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension, among which the drug of Liquidia Technologies is in the advanced stage (Pre Registration)

DelveInsight’s “Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) Pipeline Insight” report provides comprehensive insights about 55+ companies and 55+ pipeline drugs in the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline landscapes. It comprises Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also includes the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension therapeutics assessment by product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type and further highlights the inactive Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension pipeline products.

Some of the key takeaways from the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Report

Major companies such as Galectin Therapeutics, Pfizer, Aerami Therapeutics, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Bial, Gossamer Bio, Arena Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, and others are developing potential drug candidates to improve the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment scenario.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation to sotatercept for the treatment of PAH.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to sotatercept for the treatment of PAH. In December 2020, Acceleron Pharma announced that the European Commission (EC) had granted orphan designation to sotatercept to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH). Sotatercept is part of a licensing agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb.

The orphan drug, Flolan (epoprostenol sodium for injection or prostacyclin) has been approved as a standard long-term treatment of individuals with severe PAH.

The FDA has granted the orphan drug treprostinil (Remodulin) in subcutaneous and intravenous forms and Tyvaso, an inhaled form of treprostinil, and oral form (Orenitram) for the treatment of PAH.

The FDA approved iloprost (Ventavis) for the PAH treatment. The treatment is inhaled via the mouth with the assistance of a special nebulizer, dilating the arteries and inhibiting the formation of blood clots.

Revatio (sildenafil), a phosphodiesterase type 5 (PDE5) inhibitor, also treats PAH.

In August 2021, United Therapeutics Corporation announced it would present data from a clinical trial studying Tyvaso DPI (treprostinil) in patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) at the European Respiratory Society (ERS) International Congress 2021, which will be held virtually from September 5-8, 2021.

In July 2021, PulmoSIM Therapeutics (PulmoSIM) announced that it has entered into a strategic partnership with the investigators from National Jewish Health and Brown University for the clinical development of PT001. This drug targets multiple responsible pathways in PAH to provide curative treatment.

In June 2021, PulmoSIM Therapeutics (PulmoSIM) announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had granted orphan drug designation for asset PT001 for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH).

In January 2021, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced the presentation of data from a Phase Ib/IIa pilot study highlighting three patients who received pemziviptadil (PB1046), the company's first-in-class, sustained-release vasoactive intestinal peptide (VIP) analog for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension (PAH) is a rare, progressive disorder characterized by high blood pressure in the arteries of the lungs for no apparent reason.

Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Emerging Drugs

Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma/Bristol Myers Squibb

Sotatercept is a first-in-class therapeutic fusion protein composed of the extracellular domain of human activin receptor type IIA, fused to the Fc domain of human immunoglobulin G1 (IgG1). The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has granted Orphan Drug designation and Breakthrough Therapy designation to sotatercept for the treatment of PAH; the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation to sotatercept for the treatment of PAH. Sotatercept is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of PAH.

LIQ861: Liquidia Technologies

LIQ861 is an investigational, inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil designed using the Company’s novel PRINT technology and engineered to enhance deep-lung delivery of treprostinil in PAH patients using a convenient, palm-sized dry powder inhaler. Liquidia resubmits New Drug Application for LIQ861 under the 505(b)(2) regulatory pathway for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH).

Seralutinib: Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio is developing Seralutinib (GB002) for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. It is currently in the Phase II stage of development (NCT04456998). It acts as an inhibitor of Platelet-derived growth factor receptors, CSF1R, c-KIT.

Zamicastat: Bial

Bial is developing Zamicastat for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension. It is currently in the Phase II stage of development (NCT04316143). It acts as an inhibitor of Dopamine beta-hydroxylase.

Scope of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Drug Insight

Coverage: Global

Global Major Players: 55+ Key Players

Prominent Players: Galectin Therapeutics, Pfizer, Aerami Therapeutics, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Bial, Gossamer Bio, Arena Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, and many others.

Galectin Therapeutics, Pfizer, Aerami Therapeutics, PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Bial, Gossamer Bio, Arena Pharmaceuticals, United Therapeutics, Acceleron Pharma, Bristol Myers Squibb, and many others. Key Drugs Profiles: 55+ Products

Phases:

· Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies Late-stage (Phase III)

· Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies Mid-stage (Phase II)

· Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapies Early-stage (Phase I)

· Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Preclinical stage and Discovery candidates

· Discontinued and Inactive candidates

Mechanism of Action:

· Epoprostenol receptor agonists

· Activin inhibitors

· Platelet-derived growth factor receptor antagonists

· Dopamine beta-hydroxylase inhibitors

· Vasoactive intestinal peptide type II receptor agonists

· Angiogenesis inhibitors; Bcr-abl tyrosine kinase inhibitors

· Cyclin-dependent kinase 4 inhibitors; Cyclin-dependent kinase 6 inhibitors

· Galectin 3 inhibitors

Molecule Types:

· Peptides

· Monoclonal antibodies

· Small molecules

· Proteins

· Gene therapy

Route of Administration:

· Parenteral

· Oral

· Intravenous

· Subcutaneous

Product Types:

· Monotherapy

· Combination

· Mono/Combination

Key Questions regarding Current Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Treatment Landscape and Emerging Therapies Answered in the Pipeline Report

What are the current options for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

How many are Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension emerging therapies in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late development stages to treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and significant licensing activities that will impact the Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

What are the current novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action, and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension therapies?

What are the critical designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

How many patents are granted and pending for the emerging therapies to treat Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension?

Table of Contents

1 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Report Introduction 2 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Executive Summary 3 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Overview 4 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Therapeutics Assessment 6 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Late Stage Products (Phase III) 7.1 Sotatercept: Acceleron Pharma 8 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 8.1 Seralutinib: Gossamer Bio 9 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Early Stage Products (Phase I) 9.1 PF-06842874: Pfizer 10 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage Products 10.1 Belapectin: Galectin Therapeutics 11 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Inactive Products 12 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Key Companies 13 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Key Products 14 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Unmet Needs 15 Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Market Drivers and Barriers 16 Appendix 17 About DelveInsight

