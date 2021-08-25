DNO to Hold Fixed Income Investor Meetings

25 August 2021 – DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today announced it has engaged Pareto Securities AS as Global Coordinator and Joint Lead Manager together with Danske Bank and SEB as Joint Lead Managers to arrange fixed income investor meetings. Subject to market conditions and acceptable terms, a new USD 300 million senior unsecured bond issue with a tenor of five years may follow. The contemplated bond will materially have the same terms as DNO02 and DNO03.

The purpose of the bond issue is refinancing of the DNO02 bonds with maturity in May 2023 (ISIN NO 0010823347) and general corporate purposes. The Company will call the entire DNO02 bonds if the new bonds are successfully placed.

