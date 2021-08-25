Proactive news headlines including QMines, OliveX Holdings, Kinetiko Energy and CardieX

Sydney, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:
- QMines Ltd (ASX:QML) has intersected new mineralisation outside its resource envelope at its 100%-owned flagship Mt Chalmers project, 17 kilometres northeast of Rockhampton in Queensland. Click here
- OliveX Holdings Ltd (NSX:OLX) has strengthened its Board of Directors with two appointments in David Do, a financial matters expert, and Maja McGuire, a lawyer with nearly 15 years of experience. Click here
- Kinetiko Energy Ltd (ASX:KKO) welcomes the grant of a new consolidated Exploration Right ER271 by the South African Government covering three previous Exploration Rights and totalling 1,287 square kilometres for its flagship Amersfoort Gas Project. Click here
- CardieX Ltd (ASX:CDX) has secured a second material expansion to its clinical trial with global pharmaceutical company Bayer AG (ETR:BAYN, OTC:BAYZF). Click here
- Aurumin Ltd (ASX:AUN) has released a JORC-2012 mineral resource estimate of 803,000 tonnes at 2.51 g/t gold for 64,700 ounces in the inferred category at its Johnson Range Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Volt Resources Ltd (ASX:VRC) has utilised an innovative inverted flowsheet design to produce coated spherical purified graphite (CSPG) for battery anode material with graphite from the Bunyu project in Tanzania. Click here
- Alto Metals Ltd (ASX:AME) has encountered visible gold at 107.4 metres in drill hole SDD015 within a quartz-rich laminated shear zone during diamond drilling at Vanguard, part of the Sandstone Gold Project in Western Australia. Click here
- Galileo Mining Ltd (ASX:GAL)'s palladium results from a soil sampling campaign at the Norseman Project in Western Australia have pinpointed a suite of new priority drill targets. Click here
- Brookside Energy Ltd (ASX:BRK) continues to be on track with operations at the high-impact Jewel Well in the company’s SWISH Area of Interest (AOI) in Oklahoma’s world-class Andarko Basin. Click here
- Element 25 Ltd (ASX:E25) has successfully leached run-of-mine concentrate product from its stage-1 beneficiation plant at the world-class Butcherbird Manganese Project in WA to produce a manganese sulphate solution as the first step in producing battery-grade high-purity manganese sulphate monohydrate (HPMSM). Click here
- Clarity Pharmaceuticals (ASX:CU6) is set to hit the market on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, following the completion of its $92 million public offer. Click here
- Ora Banda Mining Ltd (ASX:OBM)’s non-executive director David Quinlivan has increased his stake in the company through its recent capital raise. Click here
