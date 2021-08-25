The global urinalysis market size is projected to reach USD 4.9billion by 2026 from USD 3.5billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 7.2%

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Urinalysis Market by Product, Application, End User & Test Type - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p04037721/?utm_source=GNW

On the other hand, availability of refurbished urine analyzersis expected to limit market growth to a certain extent in the coming years.



The consumablesaccounted for the highest growth rate in theurinalysismarket, byproduct, during the forecast period

The urinalysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments.The consumables segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the urinalysis market in 2020.



The requirement of consumables in large numbers compared to instrumentsis the main factor contributing to this segment’s high growth rate. This segment’s market growth can also be attributed to repeat purchases of consumables compared to instruments.



Disease screening segment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on the application, the urinalysis market is segmented into disease screening and pregnancy & fertility. In 2020, the disease screening segment accounted for the highest CAGR.The increasing incidence of UTIs and kidney ailments worldwide are driving the growth of this market.



Diagnostic Laboratoriessegment accounted for the highest CAGR

Based on end-users, the urinalysismarket is segmented into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals and clinics, home care settings and research laboratories & institutes.In 2020, the diagnostic laboratories segment accounted for the highest CAGR.



This can be attributed to rapidly growing aging population, the increasing global incidence of kidney diseases and UTIs, increase in reimbursements for clinical tests performed in hospitals, and the launch of advanced urinalysis devices such as integrated devices.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing regionurinalysismarket

The global urinalysismarket is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.The Asia Pacific region is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



Factors such rising geriatric population, high burden of chronic diseases such as CKD, growing per capita income, increasing investments in the healthcare industry by key market players, expansion of private-sector hospitals to rural areas in various APAC countries, an increasing number of hospitals and clinics, and the presence of high-growth markets are driving the growth of the urinalysismarket in this region.



