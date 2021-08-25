New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Food Service Disposable Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127679/?utm_source=GNW

9% from 2020 - 2028 timeframe.



Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include, constant innovations in the food packaging sector, growing trend of using e-commerce food ordering apps and increasing preference towards fast-food products.



Global Food Service Disposable Market: Market Dynamics



The foodservice disposable products prepared from polylactic acid (PLA), crystallized polylactic acid (CPLA), areca leaves, and other natural products are biodegradable as well as compostable. The products can be simply composted or recycled in composting facilities. Customers are becoming attentive to the fact that a smaller number of foodservice disposables besides entirely other plastic wastes, only a small amount are properly recycled with a most still ending up in unsecured landfills and oceans. The adoption, demand, and utilization of single-use disposables are not going to decrease anytime soon. Though, the shift in consumer demand and expectancy to get sustainably produced easily degradable or compostable single-use products will witness rising demand during the forecast period.



For instance, Novolex, a manufacture of varied packaging and foodservice products, has introduced numerous new products that decrease waste in the foodservice industry. Cutlerease is an innovative single-piece cutlery utensil dispensing system. The growing launch of such novel and sustainable packaging solutions will boost the market growth of foodservice disposable.



On the other hand, the increasing government regulation regarding recyclable foodservice disposable solutions is likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, the rising number of online food delivery services around the globe will further boost the food service disposable market.



Impact of COVID-19 on Food Service Disposable



The outbreak of COVID-19 has had a positive effect on the Food Service Disposable Market. The market will grow outstandingly once the constraints are elevated as demand for disposables will upsurge radically owing to the hygiene factor. Due to widespread consciousness against the disease, people are more alert of their food habits and it has led to increase the demand for clean, hygienic disposable. Disposable serveware gains traction amidst the covid-19 pandemic. Away from home consumption trend fosters disposable food serveware and robust growth in online food delivery services fuels demand for disposables.



By Raw Material



Plastic Segment, Dominate the Market in 2020



The plastic segment made huge revenue in 2020 and growing its prominence during the forecast period, as plastic is the most preferred choice of material in the packaging industry due to its, easiness of use, low cost, temperature resistance, lightness, etc. Plastics are used for the manufacturing of numerous products, such as cups, bowls, cutlery, plates, trays, and food containers. Plastic containers can be single-use or multi-use.



By Geography



Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the existence of the fastest-increasing economies and booming foodservice industry. China is the biggest supplier and is predicted to maintain its foremost position in the regional market over the forecast period owing to the high density of fast-food restaurants and growing alteration to online food delivery systems.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Anchor Packaging Inc

• Berry Plastics Group, Inc

• D&W Fine Pack LLC

• Dart Container Corporation

• DOpla S.p.A.

• Georgia-Pacific LLC

• Gold Plast SpA

• Huhtamäki Oyj

• New WinCup Holdings Inc

• Pactiv LLC



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06127679/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________