The ablation technology market is projected to reach USD 8.1 Billion by 2026 from USD 5.2 Billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 9.3%

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Ablation Technology Market by Product, Application, End User - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130508/?utm_source=GNW

Product recalls and therapeutic challenges related to the efficacy of ablation products are key challenges faced by industry players in the global ablation technology market.



In terms Application, the cardiovascular treatment segment is expected to account for the largest share of the ablation technology market in 2020.

Based on application, the ablation technology market is classified into major segments—cardiovascular disease treatment, cancer treatment, ophthalmological treatment, pain management, gynecological treatment, urological treatment, orthopedic treatment, cosmetic/aesthetic surgery, and other applications. Rising disease prevalence and technological advancement in this field will boost market growth.



In terms of product segment, radiofrequency ablators segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the global ablation technology market is classified into light/laser ablators, radiofrequency ablators, ultrasound ablators, electrical ablators, cryoablation devices, microwave ablators, and hydrothermal ablators/hydromechanical ablators. Each product class is further segmented based on its applications or source of energy.

The large share of radiofrequency ablators segment is attributed to the introduction of novel products by major market players and the increasing adoption of RF ablation technology to treat various conditions, such as cancer, cardiac diseases, and ophthalmic diseases.



In terms of type segment, radiofrequency ablation segment is expected to account for the largest share during the forecast period.

Based on the type of energy source, the global ablation technology market is classified into light/laser, radiofrequency (RF), electrical, ultrasound, microwave, cryotherapy, and hydrothermal/hydromechanical ablation technologies. The lower cost of radiofrequency ablation, its ease of use, and the rising geriatric population fuel the growth of the radiofrequency ablation market.

The hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period” `

The ablation technology market, by end user, is segmented into hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers, ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs), medical spas & aesthetic centers, and other end users. The increasing incidence of cancer, sports injuries, and cardiac conditions is driving the growth of the ablation technology market for hospitals, surgical centers, and ablation centers segment.



Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The ablation technology market covers five key geographies—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.In 2020, Asia Pacific region offered significant opportunities for the growth of the ablation technology market.



The market growth in Asia Pacific can be attributed rising incidence and prevalence of cancer and cardiac conditions, technological advancement in ablation product and technology, increasing awareness of minimally invasive techniques and growth opportunities in the emerging markets.



A breakdown of the primary participants referred to for this report is provided below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1–20%, Tier 2–45%, and Tier 3– 35%

• By Designation: C-level–30%, Director-level–20%, and Others–50%

• By Region: North America–36%, Europe–25%, Asia Pacific–27%, Latin America–9%, and the Middle East & Africa–3%



The prominent players in the ablation technology market include Medtronic, plc. (Ireland), Johnson & Johnson (US), Abbott (US), and Boston Scientific Corporation (US) and CONMED Corporation (US), AngioDynamics, Inc. (US), AtriCure, Inc. (US), Smith & Nephew plc (UK), Olympus Corporation (Japan), Varian Medical Systems (UK), Stryker (US), Dornier MedTech (Germany), Cynosure (US) and InMode (US).



Research Coverage

This report studies the ablation technology market based on type, product, application, end user, and region.It studies significant factors (such as drivers and restraints) affecting market growth.



The report also analyzes opportunities and challenges in the market for stakeholders and provides details of the competitive landscape for market leaders.It explains micro markets with respect to their growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the total market.



The report forecasts the revenue of the market segments with respect to five major regions and their respective major countries.



Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enable established firms as well as entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them to garner a larger market share. Firms purchasing the report could use one or a combination of the below-mentioned strategies for strengthening their market presence.



This report provides insights on the following pointers:



Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the products offered by the top players in the ablation technology market



Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and product launches in the ablation technology market



Market Development: Comprehensive information on lucrative emerging regions

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in ablation technology market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market segments, growth strategies, revenue analysis, and products of the leading market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130508/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________