Global White Box Server Market Analysis & Trends - Industry Forecast to 2028

Some of the prominent trends that the market is witnessing include increasing support for arm processors, radical changes in the industry drifting towards open networking models, and growing of the need for microservers from data centers.



Global White Box Server Market: Market Dynamics



White box server is incisive IT infrastructures to gather the needs of the next-generation datacenter. As companies change their business and shift operations to the cloud, they are adopting white box servers for superior nimbleness, abridged costs, and greater operational effectiveness. These servers are beneficial for large enterprises as it helps in cost-saving and is easy to maintain and give technical support. The increasing number of data centers, the growing use of diagnostic applications to normalize physical and virtual servers, and the expansion of IT infrastructure within dissimilar developing countries are fueling the growth of the white box server market across the globe. The rising data storage needs are one of the key factors contributing to the growth of the market.



For instance, In March 2016, Google Inc. (U.S.) contributed designs for its high-voltage server racks to the non-profit Open Compute Project Foundation, an effort to share designs for data-enter equipment that has changed the balance of power in the computer hardware industry.



On the other hand, less consistency and lack of redundancy are likely to obstruct the profit boundaries. In addition, increasing support for arm processors in the market will further boost the market.



Impact of COVID-19 on White Box Server



The global white box server market is impacted positively on account of the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, due to the technological shift towards cloud-based services and dependence on data centers. The imposition of work from home policies by several organizations and the implementation of the online education system are driving the need for strong servers across the globe. Also, travel restrictions by several governments, the rising influence of the e-commerce industry, and the surging usage of the internet are propelling the need for efficient and flexible servers, thereby facilitating market growth. Such factors are also projected to propel market growth over the post-pandemic period.



By Form Factor



Density-Optimized Servers Segment Dominate the Market in 2020



The density-optimized servers segment is expected to have significant growth during the forecast period, due to augmented usage of density-optimized servers by hyperscale data centers. Density-optimized servers are designed for large-scale data center environments with rationalized system designs that focus on energy efficiency, performance, and density. These servers are addressing a growing number of web and HPC workloads for customers that require a balance of OPEX (power, space) with overall system throughput. These systems are classically deployed in fully assembled rack configurations. Its examples comprise cloud computing, e-commerce, online game hosting, dedicated hosting, social networking sites, Hadoop, and high-performance computing (HPC).



By Geography



Asia Pacific Region is Leading in the Global Market Place



The Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand in the forecast period owing to the growing presence of cloud service providers in the Asia Pacific and rising adoption of mobile devices and digital services boosting the demand for data centers to support varying consumer and enterprise needs. There is a number of reasons behind the growth of the Asia-Pacific data center industry such as the rising number of internet users, the growing need for an infrastructure refresh in older data centers, increasing role of data sovereignty as data privacy laws mature in Southeast Asia. Moreover, many cloud service providers are inclined toward the adoption of white-box servers over branded servers. Large enterprises in APAC are also expected to adopt white box servers in the coming years. Hong Kong and Singapore, being strategic locations for the white box server market, presence of giant players such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. (China), Tecent Holdings Ltd. (China), Baidu Inc. (China) which play an important role in the white box server market.



List of the Key Players Profiled in the Market Include:



• Delta Products Corp.

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• Lenovo Group Ltd.

• Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

• IBM Corp.

• Wistron Corporation

• Cisco Systems, Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Inventec Corporation

• MiTAC Holdings Corp.

• Penguin Computing Inc.

• Inspur Technologies Co., Ltd.

• Quanta Computer Inc.

• Lite-On Technology Corp.

• Celestica Inc.

• Foxconn Electronics Inc.



List of the Regions/Countries Profiled in the Market Include:



North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe

• Germany

• U.K

• Italy

• France

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• New Zealand

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East

• Saudi Arabia

• UAE

• Rest of Middle East

Latin America

• Argentina

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

Rest of the World (RoW)

• South Africa

• Others

