Green Lantern Solar Further Expands EPC and O&M Capabilities

WATERBURY, Vt., Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading New England renewable energy developer, Green Lantern Solar, is pleased to announce that Hank Fleury has joined the team as Construction & Operations Coordinator.



Fleury joined Green Lantern’s growing in-house Operations division as the company expands rapidly into additional markets. Green Lantern’s EPC Team is responsible for taking all projects through construction, and the O&M Team provides dedicated post-construction professional services to its customers and ensures arrays perform optimally.

A United States Air Force veteran and Vermont native, Fleury joined Green Lantern after years of experience working as a construction lead, builder, and equipment technician.

“Hank joined our team and hit the ground running. His experience in renewable energy and process development have already produced positive results for Green Lantern,” said Vice President of Operations, Peter Edlund. Edlund also noted, “Add to that his industry insights and general good nature, and we couldn’t be more pleased to have him aboard.”

“It is clear that Green Lantern is a group of highly motivated and intelligent individuals who love what they do. It’s great to be part of a team that is truly dedicated to providing green energy solutions,” said Fleury.

Green Lantern Solar has developed more than 100 solar and solar+storage projects that annually produce approximately 75 Gigawatt-hours of clean, renewable solar electricity. Along with creating clean energy and savings, Green Lantern’s net metering projects also generate lease payments for the array hosts and tax payments to the State.

For a decade, Green Lantern has been at the forefront of New England’s robust renewable energy sector, which according to state statistics, has generated thousands of quality, high-paying jobs across New England.

Net metering programs such as those in Vermont and Maine also provide other valuable benefits. The programs provide the economic framework for customers to participate directly in the green economy and the fight against climate change and allow for the increased deployment of distributed generation by leveraging outside private investment.

In fact, a recent report by Synapse Economics found that from 2014 to 2019, small-scale solar in New England saved utilities and all ratepayers–not just those participating directly–more than $1.1 billion, $79 million of that in Vermont alone: https://www.revermont.org/local-solar-saved-new-englanders-1-1-billion/.

Green Lantern Solar is a vertically integrated regional renewable energy development company with a particular emphasis on turn-key commercial solar solutions for municipal, education, healthcare, and government entities. Green Lantern works with landowners to revitalize and re-develop low-value sites such as brownfields, landfills, quarries/pits/extraction sites and other challenging real estate. The company provides a full suite of services: development, financing, construction and operations, maintenance and asset management.

