The global pressure washer market size is expected to grow from USD 2.5 billion in 2021 to USD 3.0 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 4.2%

New York, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pressure Washer Market with COVID-19 Impact, by Type, Application, Power Source, Water Operation, PSI Pressure, Distribution Channel And Region - Global Forecast to 2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130515/?utm_source=GNW



"Portable pressure washer to dominate the pressure washer market in 2020

The market for the portable pressure washer held the largest share in 2020 and is estimated to remain the same during the forecast period.The growth of the segment is attributed to the portability of these washers that helps to meet the need for cleaning floors and objects.



Portable pressure washers are compact and can be carried at the required destination for the cleaning of vehicles, equipment, tools, machines, and surfaces.These washers are convenient for storage as they do not require much space.



They are highly adopted by commercial and residential applications.



Commercial application dominated the pressure washer market in 2020.

The pressure washer market for commercial application is dominant in 2020.The growing construction activities in APAC are responsible for the adoption of pressure washers at construction sites.



Besides, the governments of various countries are heavily investing in the expansion and development of commercial infrastructures, which is also fuelling the growth of the segment.



Market in APAC to grow at highest CAGR during the forecast period

The market in APAC is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2021 to 2026.There is a high demand for pressure washers in China due to rapid industrial growth and a rising population, which leads to an increase in residential activity.



The country is one of the biggest exporters of pressure washer components.The agricultural industry is expected to be one of the key contributors to the growth of the pressure washer market in APAC during the forecast period.



Increased adoption of pressure washers for cleaning farming equipment for better yield production and profitability is estimated to fuel the growth of the market in the region over the forecast period.



Breakdown of the profiles of primary participants:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 - 52%, Tier 2 - 31%, and Tier 3 - 17%

• By Designation: C-level Executives - 47%, Directors - 31%, and others - 22%

• By Region: North America - 35%, Europe – 29%, APAC - 27%, and RoW - 10%

Major players profiled in this report are as follows: Alfred Kärcher SE & Co. KG (Germany), Briggs & Stratton (US), Generac Power Systems, Inc. (US), Nilfisk Group (Denmark) and Stanley Black & Dercker, Inc. (US), and others.



Research Coverage

In this report, the pressure washer market has been segmented based on component, type, power source, water operation, PSI pressure, application, distribution channel, and region.The pressure washer market based on component has been segmented into water pump, electric motor/gas engine, high-pressure hose, and nozzle.



Based on the type, the market has been segregated into portable and non-portable.Based on power source the market is segmented into electric, gas, and battery.



Based on the water operation, the market has been segment into hot water and cold water.Based on the PSI pressure, the market has been segment into 0 – 1500 PSI, 1501 – 3000 PSI, 3001 – 4000 PSI, and above 4000 PSI.



Based on the application, the market has been segment into commercial, residential/DIY, and industrial. Based on the distribution channel, the market has been segment into online and offline. The study also forecasts the size of the market in four main regions—North America, Europe, APAC, and RoW.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report:



The report would help market leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments of the pressure washer market comprehensively and provides the closest approximation of the overall market size and subsegments that include component, type, power source, water operation, PSI pressure, application, distribution channel, and region.

The report would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the pressure washer market.

This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their position in the business.

The competitive landscape section includes the competitor ecosystem, as well as growth strategies such as product launches, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions carried out by major market players.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06130515/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________