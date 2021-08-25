Worldwide Underwater Connectors Industry to 2027 - Increasing Penetration of Underwater Mining Activities Globally is Driving Growth

Dublin, Aug. 25, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Underwater Connectors Market: Global Industry Analysis, Trends, Market Size, and Forecasts up to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report on the global underwater connectors market provides qualitative and quantitative analysis for the period from 2019 to 2027. The report predicts the global underwater connectors market to grow with a CAGR of 6.2% over the forecast period from 2021-2027. The study on underwater connectors market covers the analysis of the leading geographies such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW for the period of 2019 to 2027.

The report on underwater connectors market is a comprehensive study and presentation of drivers, restraints, opportunities, demand factors, market size, forecasts, and trends in the global underwater connectors market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Moreover, the report is a collective presentation of primary and secondary research findings.

Porter's five forces model in the report provides insights into the competitive rivalry, supplier and buyer positions in the market and opportunities for the new entrants in the global underwater connectors market over the period of 2019 to 2027. Further, Growth Matrix gave in the report brings an insight into the investment areas that existing or new market players can consider.

Report Findings

1) Drivers

The increasing penetration of underwater mining activities globally

Growing global demand for higher bandwidth for efficient and faster transmission of data

2) Restraints

The high installation and maintenance cost of connectors

3) Opportunities

Increased focus on improving telecommunication infrastructure across several emerging economies due to the saturation of the internet of things

Segment Covered

The global underwater connectors market is segmented on the basis of type, connection, and application.

The Global Underwater Connectors Market by Type

Rigid Shell

Inductive Coupling

Rubber Molded

Underwater Electrical Mateable Connectors

The Global Underwater Connectors Market by Connection

Electrical

Optical Fiber

Hybrid

The Global Underwater Connectors Market by Application

Defense

Oil & Gas

Underwater Vehicles

Telecommunication

Oceanographic

What does this Report Deliver?

1. Comprehensive analysis of the global as well as regional markets of the underwater connectors market.

2. Complete coverage of all the segments in the underwater connectors market to analyze the trends, developments in the global market and forecast of market size up to 2027.

3. Comprehensive analysis of the companies operating in the global underwater connectors market. The company profile includes analysis of product portfolio, revenue, SWOT analysis and latest developments of the company.

4. Growth Matrix presents an analysis of the product segments and geographies that market players should focus to invest, consolidate, expand and/or diversify.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Preface



2. Executive Summary



3. Global Underwater Connectors Market Overview

3.1. Introduction

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Drivers

3.2.2. Restraints

3.2.3. Opportunities

3.3. Analysis of COVID-19 impact on the Underwater Connectors Market

3.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Growth Matrix Analysis

3.6. Value Chain Analysis of Underwater Connectors Market



4. Underwater Connectors Market Macro Indicator Analysis



5. Global Underwater Connectors Market by Type

5.1. Rigid Shell

5.2. Inductive Coupling

5.3. Rubber Molded

5.4. Underwater Electrical Mateable Connectors



6. Global Underwater Connectors Market by Connection

6.1. Electrical

6.2. Optical Fiber

6.3. Hybrid



7. Global Underwater Connectors Market by Application

7.1. Defense

7.2. Oil & Gas

7.3. Underwater Vehicles

7.4. Telecommunication

7.5. Oceanographic



8. Global Underwater Connectors Market by Region 2021-2027

8.1. North America

8.1.1. North America Underwater Connectors Market by Type

8.1.2. North America Underwater Connectors Market by Connection

8.1.3. North America Underwater Connectors Market by Application

8.1.4. North America Underwater Connectors Market by Country

8.2. Europe

8.2.1. Europe Underwater Connectors Market by Type

8.2.2. Europe Underwater Connectors Market by Connection

8.2.3. Europe Underwater Connectors Market by Application

8.2.4. Europe Underwater Connectors Market by Country

8.3. Asia-Pacific

8.3.1. Asia-Pacific Underwater Connectors Market by Type

8.3.2. Asia-Pacific Underwater Connectors Market by Connection

8.3.3. Asia-Pacific Underwater Connectors Market by Application

8.3.4. Asia-Pacific Underwater Connectors Market by Country

8.4. RoW

8.4.1. RoW Underwater Connectors Market by Type

8.4.2. RoW Underwater Connectors Market by Connection

8.4.3. RoW Underwater Connectors Market by Application

8.4.4. RoW Underwater Connectors Market by Sub-region



9. Company Profiles and Competitive Landscape

9.1. Competitive Landscape in the Global Underwater Connectors Market

9.2. Companies Profiled

9.2.1. Birns Aquamate LLC.

9.2.2. C.R. Encapsulation Limited

9.2.3. Marshall Underwater Industries, Inc

9.2.4. Eaton Corporation

9.2.5. Amphenol Corporation

9.2.6. Fischer Connectors SA

9.2.7. Teledyne Marine

9.2.8. SEACON

9.2.10. Hydro Group Plc

